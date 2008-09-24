Coach of the Week: Rob Pickert, Hackley





The New York Jets announced today that Rob Pickert of Hackley School in Tarrytown, N.Y., has been named this week's recipient of the New York Jets High School Coach of the Week Award. For his efforts, Pickert will receive $1,000 to benefit the school's football program and he will be presented with a certificate from the Jets.

The award, in its 13th year, is given to a coach in the tristate area who serves the best interests of the game through the teaching of sound football fundamentals, the motivation of young players to achieve, and the promotion of youth football by way of dedication to their community, their school and their student-athletes.

Pickert is in his 43rd year at Hackley and his 36th season as head coach of the Hornets. He has worn many hats over the years, from science teacher, assistant coach and head coach of three varsity sports in the same school year to athletic director. Under his stewardship, Hackley went undefeated during the 1985 and 2001 seasons.