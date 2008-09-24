Coach of the Week: Rob Pickert, Hackley

Sep 24, 2008 at 08:52 AM
9-22_pickert.jpg


The New York Jets announced today that Rob Pickert of Hackley School in Tarrytown, N.Y., has been named this week's recipient of the New York Jets High School Coach of the Week Award. For his efforts, Pickert will receive $1,000 to benefit the school's football program and he will be presented with a certificate from the Jets.

The award, in its 13th year, is given to a coach in the tristate area who serves the best interests of the game through the teaching of sound football fundamentals, the motivation of young players to achieve, and the promotion of youth football by way of dedication to their community, their school and their student-athletes.

Pickert is in his 43rd year at Hackley and his 36th season as head coach of the Hornets. He has worn many hats over the years, from science teacher, assistant coach and head coach of three varsity sports in the same school year to athletic director. Under his stewardship, Hackley went undefeated during the 1985 and 2001 seasons.

Last weekend, the Hornets defeated the St. Luke's Crusaders, 20-6, to give Pickert his 200th career victory at Hackley and an overall record of 200-94-5. The win improved their record to 1-1. Up next, the Hornets will face the Horace Mann Lions on Friday, Sept. 26, at 7 p.m.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Solomon Thomas Named Jets Nominee for Walter Payton Man of the Year in 2023

Winner to be Announced at NFL Honors Thursday Night Before Super Bowl LVIII
news

Jets and Lupus Research Alliance to Host Lupus Awareness Day

Event Is Designed to Increase Awareness of Lupus on Dec. 3 at Falcons Game
news

Jets Celebrate Flag Football's Inclusion into 2028 Olympics

Jets President Hymie Elhai: Flag football is the Embodiment of Competition, Diversity, and Possibility
news

Jets and Atlantic Health System Partner on Series of Events to Fight Cancer as Part of 'Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer' Campaign

Green & White to Welcome Honorary Captains from Goryeb Children's Hospital for Sunday's Game Against the Eagles
news

2023 Jets High School Coach of the Week Winners

See the Latest Recipients of the Jets High School Coach of the Week Honors
news

Jets and Bears Celebrate Success of First-Ever UK NFL Flag League for Girls

Winning Championship team will play against a team from Germany at NFL London Games
news

Jets and Atlantic Health System Announce Youth Football CPR and AED Education Sessions

Sessions will be Held at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center from June Through August in Advance of the Fall Youth Football Season
news

Jets Announce Revived Soldiers Ukraine as Next Recipient of $100,000 for Ukrainian Relief Efforts

Part of $1,000,000 Commitment Announced Last April from the Jets
news

Jets and Bears Unveil Girls Flag Football League in the UK

12 Team Tournament Will Feature West London Schools
news

NFL Announces 2022 Don Shula High School Coach of the Year Winners 

Jets Nominee Clive Harding from Boys and Girls High School in Brooklyn Represents the AFC
news

Jets, Nike and Gatorade Announce Third Season of High School Girls Flag Football League

Jets and Gatorade to Host 8-Game Series at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center and Recognize a Player of the Week During the Season
news

Jets Partnered With QuidelOrtho and American Red Cross to Host Holiday Blood Drive

Helped save approximately 80 lives at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center where blood donors were visited by Jets players Tyler Conklin and Braden Mann
Advertising