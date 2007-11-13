Coach of the Week: Dennis Wanzie, Bassick HS

9/18 - Louis Solomon of Frankin High School in Somerset, N.J.





The New York Jets announced today that Dennis Wanzie of Bassick High School in Bridgeport, Conn., has been named this week's recipient of the New York Jets High School Coach of the Week award. For his efforts, Wanzie will receive $1,000 to benefit the school's football program and he will be presented with a certificate from the Jets.

In its 12th year, this award is given to a coach in the tristate area who serves the best interests of the game through the teaching of sound football fundamentals, the motivation of young players to achieve, and the promotion of youth football by way of dedication to their community, school and student-athletes.

Wanzie is in his first season as head coach of the Lions after serving as head coach of Wilbur Cross Governors for the previous eight seasons. The Governors ended their 32-game losing streak during his tenure at the helm. Prior to Wilbur Cross, Wanzie was an assistant football coach at his alma mater, Shelton (Conn.) High School.