Coach Mangini's Monday News Conference





Transcript of head coach Eric Mangini's news conference with members of the New York Jets media before Monday's afternoon training camp practice:

In terms of last night's practice, I was really happy with what we did yesterday. I thought it was extremely focused. I thought it was a very competitive, physical practice, spirited, but yet guys did a good job of taking care of each other. It was really what we were looking for.

I thought also on both sides of the ball, the situational awareness throughout the course of practice, and not just the periods that were set up specific to a situation but things that came up through the course of practice based on down and distance, field position, that type of thing, I thought that was really good as well. I was pleased with that.

It was the first part of the second phase of our installation schedule. Today we're obviously moving on but following the same pattern as last week.

With that I'll open it up to questions.

On how Adrien Clarke is progressing …

Adrien has been getting reps for months now, since the OTAs and throughout the spring and every day during training camp. He's been working with both the first and second group in a steady rotation. I've liked his progress, being new to the system. There's that learning curve that takes place and he's done a good job picking up the learning and really getting integrated into not just the second group but the first group and working with both those units.

On how Chris Baker is developing …

Chris is building on what he did last season. He came in, in terms of his physical shape and his strength, and had another good off-season. He's continuing to evolve in the passing offense. I think he's doing a good job in the running game as well. He's always been a very good run blocker, and in the passing game I think he keeps improving. In that improvement, I like the way the tops of his routes are developing. He's got a better sense of how to get open, so I've been pleased with that.

On Baker's ability to build off of last year …

Chris had a very good season last year, and I think he took advantage of the opportunities he had. He's done a nice job in the running game. Sometimes that's not as out in the open as receptions in terms of statistics, it can get lost, but I think he's done a real good job there and he keeps progressing. And that's good because when you have a tight end that can get open in the middle of the field, that, again, takes pressure off the perimeter.

On Dewayne Robertson's improvement …

He's looked good here early, and just watching one-on-ones yesterday, he got a couple of reps one-on-one, he was really working to get into the other side to work that side as well. It's that proactive approach that he's had and continues to have, working to get extra reps in practice to improve his rush technique. I like seeing that.

On whether Jerricho Cotchery will need to adjust because defenses will game-plan for him …

Jerricho doing what he's been doing is good because he has a very consistent work ethic. He's really the same exact guy every day. He just comes out and works and finishes, and he's so consistent in that consistency, he makes improvement.

On Cotchery having worked with WRs coach Noel Mazzone at North Carolina State …

Any time you have a preexisting relationship, if it's an old college coach, I think that can be very good in terms of communication. They can reference past experiences. It could be a route that he ran in a game or a way he ran it or a DB he faced in college that he can refer back to, and that's always helpful to draw on.

On how D'Brickashaw Ferguson has improved from last year to this year …

His off-season was very good. He really worked hard in the weightroom, in the classroom, proactively trying to learn more and more about the system, then spending some time with Lomas Brown, who will be back here today. They have some similarities in their types of play where they can talk about that and the challenges that one would face having that style. I think that's been good as well.

On Ferguson's weight …

He's made some strides there.

On international players making a transition to the NFL …

We've had an international presence for a while. I'm a huge believer in the international advancement, spending as much time as I did in Australia. I'd love to see as much expansion in Australia as possible. The players we have, Ben Graham obviously is from there, Juan Wong, and Iiro Luoto are working as well. Both those guys are trying to transition, and in their transition they're still in competition with the players that aren't from that program.

On Lomas Brown's presence here helping Ferguson …

That's one of his focuses or his primary focus is to work with Brick, but he's got so much experience that he's working with the whole group. Mike Devlin actually thought of the idea because of their similar styles to put those two guys together and let them spend some time together and talk through the left tackle play.

On Ferguson's off-season improvements …

I think his technique has improved. He really focused on that in the off-season in terms of the width of his base, his hand placement, his leverage. Those things have gotten better with experience and focus and adding some strength, having a year in the off-season program, putting on a few pounds, all that stuff has helped him.

On whether expectations will be higher this season …

A lot of these guys have heard this probably too many times, but for us it's really not about last season. We're just focused on this season because what happened last year, you don't get to start at 10-6. We've got to do all the same things throughout training camp and the season to win each game. Our focus is just right now, right here, moving forward and not looking at what we did in the past. I view this as being a unique year, and there's a lot of things that we draw on from last year in terms of experience, but each year is its own entity.

On his relationship with the players …

I have a lot for familiarity with the players, as they do with me. You just understand expectations. You just have a better understanding for each other and what we're trying to achieve collectively. So that's been good and we can draw on that stuff.

On the situations with Darrelle Revis and Pete Kendall …

There's so much going on with the rest of the group, which is a huge group of guys that are all working extremely hard for us to get better. That's where my focus is, on those guys.

On whether Kendall is practicing today …

I've got to check with the trainer.

On the level of acrimony that's developed with Kendall ...

I appreciate you having to ask that question, but I've addressed Kendall multiple times, and really it's status quo with our situation.

On comparing Kendall to other situations in the NFL …

We're focused on today, and every situation is unique.

On how Kendall has handled his situation…

Everybody handles situations differently and frustration differently.

On who would replace Kendall …

Pete is here and so is everybody else who's competing in training camp, and that's where we are. Everybody is here and we're all sort of doing the same thing. This is day two or three here into training camp and that's where we are.

On whether it's important to keep Kendall happy …

I think there's a lot of good players in the locker room. There's a lot of good leaders. Mike [Tannenbaum] and I focus on doing what's best for the New York Jets, and that's what we're always focused on. Each situation is unique.

On the time it is taking to sign Revis …

I know Mike is continuing to work on it and both sides are working on it. In terms of a timetable, I think whenever they get it done.

On Kendall and team rules …

We have very specific rules in place. The players all got those rules and they clearly were defined and articulated. The rules are designed to create the best possible working environment for us to focus on winning. Pete is a professional and I expect he'll follow the rules like I anticipate all players will follow the rules.

On Joe Villani's progress …

Joe has done a good job. We brought him in a little bit later. I think he was at the movies when we called him, and he jumped out of the movies, got on a plane, showed up, passed the conditioning run, and we were rolling. He's been rolling since, and really doing a good job working at both center and guard and competing at both those spots.

On the time frame of signing Revis …