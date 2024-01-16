C.J. Mosley: It's Not the Same Old Jets

"There is a lot to learn this year, it had a lot of ups and downs," Mosley said. "Obviously had some good moments and some not-so-good moments. But as a team, collectively, when you cut the tape on at the beginning of the year and you cut the tape from the last game of the season — you want to see what your team looks like. And from my humble opinion, from being in the game and watching it again last night, I would say you wouldn't see a difference in how we performed and our effort, our passion that we played with. And obviously you're not playing for the playoffs, that's what you want to see from a team. I think that's just gratitude to our coaches and players, not giving up, not making excuses for how the season went and really each person looked within themselves and tried to figure out how I can get better each week to try to provide for our team. I think that was just a product of guys loving the game and playing for each other."