C.J. Mosley: It's Not the Same Old Jets

A day after the Jets wrapped up their 2023 regular season with a 17-3 victory over the Patriots, veteran MLB C.J. Mosley said the team was in much different place than the one he joined with a 5-year deal in 2019.
"When you look at when I first got here compared to now, it's definitely not the same old Jets," he said.
Mosley signed with the Jets after the team finished 4-12 in 2018 and made a coaching change from Todd Bowles to Adam Gase. He essentially had two lost years with the Green & White after he injured his groin in the 2019 opener vs. the Bills and went to injured reserve a week later. Then he elected not to play in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Since then, Mosley, who will turn 32 in June, has registered three consecutive 150-tackle seasons (168, 158 and 152) while not missing a game.
"I feel good," Mosley said after recording 7 tackles against New England. "Unfortunately, we're not playing again this week. I'm ready to get back to work. It's just part of learning, part of building who you are as a man and as a leader. I feel like everything has happened for a reason, I wouldn't be the type of player and leader than I am today without these last couple of seasons as a New York Jet."
After tearing down the roster in 2021, the Jets went 4-13 in Robert Saleh's first season as head coach. They nearly doubled their win total in 2022 with 7 wins and appeared poised to jump to contender status in 2023. But Aaron Rodgers went down with an Achilles tendon tear in Week 1, the Jets played 4 QBs and 13 OL, and they dropped five consecutive games after a 4-3 start. With three games remaining, they were eliminated from playoff contention.
"It's been tough not winning," Mosley said. "Obviously, we want to have team success but with all our failures and all the struggles and all the great victories that we've had here — I've learned something every single time. ," Mosley said. "So, it's all about our mindset and it's football. You are going to win and lose, but you have to understand the process it takes every single week and try to put your best foot forward."
The Jets won three of their final five games including the triumph in New England that halted a 15-game losing streak to the Pats in Bill Belichick's final game as NE head coach. That game featured a dominant effort as the Jets became the fourth team since 1991 to allow 3 points or fewer and less than 125 yards while totaling 2-plus INTs, 8-plusPD and 7-plussacks.
"There is a lot to learn this year, it had a lot of ups and downs," Mosley said. "Obviously had some good moments and some not-so-good moments. But as a team, collectively, when you cut the tape on at the beginning of the year and you cut the tape from the last game of the season — you want to see what your team looks like. And from my humble opinion, from being in the game and watching it again last night, I would say you wouldn't see a difference in how we performed and our effort, our passion that we played with. And obviously you're not playing for the playoffs, that's what you want to see from a team. I think that's just gratitude to our coaches and players, not giving up, not making excuses for how the season went and really each person looked within themselves and tried to figure out how I can get better each week to try to provide for our team. I think that was just a product of guys loving the game and playing for each other."
Next season, Mosley and the Jets expect to be playing with Rodgers and it is impossible to quantify the four-time NFL MVP's potential impact on a team that is loaded with talent. Still, Mosley, a five-time Pro Bowler voted an alternate this season, cautions that everyone can't look solely to No. 8 for the team's success.
"Just having him on the field is going to make everybody that much better, but we also have to understand it's going to take more than just him to help us win football games," he said. "This is a team sport, everybody will have to play their part. The more we understand that he needs us more than we need him, the more we can keep this thing going and start playing to the right standard every single week."
