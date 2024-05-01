LB C.J. Mosley: 'It's Not Always About the Money'

Mosley's gotten a bunch of new teammates throughout the offseason with the most notable addition being edge Hasson Reddick. The Jets defense finished No. 3 overall last season in terms of yards/game (292.3) and 5th sacks/pass attempt. While Bryce Huff (10 sacks), DT Quinton Jefferson (6 sacks) and John Franklin-Myers (3.5 sacks) will line up elsewhere next season, Reddick's 50.5 sacks the past four seasons ranks fourth-most in the NFL and the closer's 15 forced fumbles and 13 strip-sacks since 2010 are league leaders.

"He's another explosive guy off the edge," Mosley said of Reddick. "He knows how to find the ball – he can turn those sacks into strip-sacks. And just like Huff, he has a great get-off. We're going to miss JFM. I think since I've been here, he's been a New York Jet as well. So we grew up in the system, we came a long way but those are two great men and great players, Huff and JFM, so I wish them the best. They deserve everything they're getting and our guys who are coming in to replace them, they have some big shoes to fill. But everybody coming into this defense as far as the free agency goes, someway, somehow, they kind of know the defense or know how we play so we shouldn't miss too many steps when we get on the field together."

Entering his fifth playing season for the Green & White, Mosley believes the Jets have the right ingredients to cook in 2024. But there is plenty of work ahead for a man who intends to complete his mission.