Chris Naggar vs. Matt Ammendola: STC Brant Boyer Sizes Up the Kicking Competition

Jets fans of a "special" inclination might long for the days — and years — of placekicking stability with Nick Folk.

Special teams coordinator Brant Boyer, however, has to go back to his pre-Jets days with Adam Vinatieri and the Colts for that kind of steadiness. Boyer had Folk for only the 2016 season, then every season since, whether due to free agency or injury, has had to work with different kickers with shorter shelf lives.

Boyer's got the same situation this summer as he analyzes the skillsets of rookie Chris Naggar and first-year man Matt Ammendola. But perhaps this can be the start of the return of stability at the position. He was asked Thursday about the recent arrival of Ammendola and the departure of Sam Ficken, who did the kicking for much of the previous two seasons.

"Sam did a great job for us, he really did," Boyer said. "He came in and got us out of a pinch and that's exactly what we needed.

"But I think the whole building felt it was time to bring another guy in here, another young leg, to compete for the job."

Naggar was the first to arrive, as an undrafted free agent in May out of SMU, where he kicked last year after transferring from Texas. He had some decent percentages in his 10 games as a Mustang — 81.0% and a long of 48 yards on 17-of-21 field goal kicking, 93.5% on 43 of 46 extra points. He also handled most of SMU's punting.