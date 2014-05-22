Chris Johnson, Chris Ivory Talk Team Goals

And Johnson, who's averaged 290 carries and 336 offensive touches per season as a pro, noted his ongoing rehab from his knee scope that will keep him out of all OTAs but have him ready to go full at training camp.

"I'm not sure right now" about how many carries he might be seeing. "I've just been in rehab so I haven't been with the team or the offense and I'm not sure how they're going to use all of us."

But rather than a problem, the organization has to be viewing this as an opportunity. John Idzik and the front office, knowing how well Ivory and Powell meshed in last year's No. 6-ranked rush offense, still brought in Johnson. And coordinator Marty Mornhinweg and RBs coach Anthony Lynn will become mad scientists in trying to find the right percentages of rushing attempts and pass plays for all involved to make the West Coast offense purr.