Centers of Attention: Mangold, Dozier, Johnson

If Nick (Neck) Can't Go vs. Oakland, Bowles Will Turn to One of His 2 Second-Year Men to Fill the Void

Oct 29, 2015 at 09:34 AM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

Who will be in the center of things for the Jets' offensive line at Oakland on Sunday? After today's practice, it really isn't clear.

Nick Mangold wasn't ready to commit to making one of his remarkable rebounds after sitting out practice to get rehab on his sore neck for the second straight day.

"I think I've done that before, gone through a week without practicing and then played in the game," Mangold said at his Atlantic Health Jets Training Center locker. "So it just depends on how things respond and seeing how I feel."

Mangold has missed precious little time to injury in his 10-year NFL career. There were two games from a sprained ankle in 2011, an ankle that kept him out of last year's finale at Miami, one play against Cleveland in this year's opener.

Sunday, he missed the final three plays when Patriots D-lineman Dominique Easley had him by the jersey collar and pulled him down, with the right side of his head slamming into right hip of leaping LB Jamie Collins being blocked toward him by Breno Giacomini. A perfect storm of sorts.

Mangold's aim is not to miss the Raiders, but he said today, "I feel things, and hopefully we're trying to fix those things. ... If things happen and I can't play, I'll deal with that at that time. Right now I plan on playing."

Head coach Todd Bowles also wasn't sure about Mangold, which left him looking closely at his two options to replace Nick on the roster — Dakota Dozier and Wes Johnson. Both are young and ready to roll if called on, and each has taken a little different road to center.

"Obviously, if Nick goes, it'd be great for the team," said Dozier, who came to the Jets as a tackle out of Furman in 2014 and has moved to guard and now center. "If not, I'm going to step in there and do the best I can. These guys trust me, we'll be able to communicate, be on the same page, and go out there and play some good ball."

Johnson has been listed as a tackle but he actually did play center at Vanderbilt as a sophomore. He's preparing to do so again.

"I've been splitting reps with Dakota," he said. "I got used to playing the position again in the preseason. I was at center for at least half of my offensive reps."

Bowles said Johnson's longer experience at C doesn't give him the edge.

"Dakota's taken a lot of reps, too. Johnson is a more natural center, he's been playing it. Dakota's got a lot of reps in this summer and this fall," the coach said. "So it'll be an either-or evaluation. As we look at the film, we'll make that decision, who is making the better calls and who is a little more ahead in the game plan."

We'll go out on a limb here and say that if Nick needs time to rest his nicked neck, the coaching staff's solution — Dozier, Johnson, or even a rotation — won't be Mangold but it will get the job done.

"We don't have a choice," said Johnson. "And we're getting put between four pretty bad dudes."

Meaning four pretty good dudes, of course — D'Brickashaw Ferguson, James Carpenter, Willie Colon and Breno Giacomini.

And as Dozier reminded, it may not come down to that:

"Exactly. It's worry-worry-worry, then Nick says, 'OK, I'm good.' "

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jets Elevate OL Xavier Newman, WR Malik Taylor vs. Raiders

Players Will Revert to Practice Squad Following Sunday's Game
news

Jets-Raiders Game Preview | Offense Searching for Lucky 7s in Las Vegas 

OC Nathaniel Hackett Continues to Be Willing to Change and Adapt to His Personnel
news

5 Players (and 1 Position) to Watch When Jets Make Their First Vegas Road Trip

Could Be a Breece Hall Type of Game; Green & White Need to Slow DE Maxx Crosby, WR Davante Adams
news

Jets Notebook | OL Shuffle Continues as Duane Brown, Billy Turner Ruled Out vs. Raiders

Garrett Wilson Relishing at SNF Opportunity; Maxx Crosby Stout Against the Run 
news

Jets D Hoping to Make a 'Long Day' for Raiders Rookie QB Aidan O'Connell

DC Jeff Ulbrich on Young Signal-Caller: 'He is a Little Bit Crafty'
news

What Is the Most Important Jets-Raiders Matchup?

Sauce Gardner, D.J. Reed Have Difficult Test in All-Pro WR Davante Adams; Maxx Crosby Has 9.5 Sacks This Season
news

Jets QB Zach Wilson Says Past Adversity Will Help Him Now

Third-Year Signal-Caller Remains Optimistic About the Offense
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 10 at Raiders - Friday

OL Billy Turner (Finger) is Out for Sunday Night's Game
news

Jets CB D.J. Reed vs. Raiders WR Davante Adams: Key SNF Matchup of Top Dogs

Green & White Corner Comes into This Battle as PFF's Top-Rated Cornerback for the NFL Season's 1st 9 Weeks
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 10 at Raiders - Thursday

WR Allen Lazard (Knee) Was Limited in Today's Practice
news

Jets DL Will McDonald Will Seek Out Raiders DE Maxx Crosby for Advice

Rookie First-Round Pick Snatched His First Sack in NFL vs. Chargers
news

For Jets DL Quinnen Williams, It's Not About the Joy of Sacks ... It's About the Team

QB Takedowns Have Gone from 12 Last Year to 2, but 'Q' Says, 'What Gets Frustrating Is When We Lose Games'
Advertising