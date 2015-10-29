Centers of Attention: Mangold, Dozier, Johnson

Mangold has missed precious little time to injury in his 10-year NFL career. There were two games from a sprained ankle in 2011, an ankle that kept him out of last year's finale at Miami, one play against Cleveland in this year's opener.

Sunday, he missed the final three plays when Patriots D-lineman Dominique Easley had him by the jersey collar and pulled him down, with the right side of his head slamming into right hip of leaping LB Jamie Collins being blocked toward him by Breno Giacomini. A perfect storm of sorts.

Mangold's aim is not to miss the Raiders, but he said today, "I feel things, and hopefully we're trying to fix those things. ... If things happen and I can't play, I'll deal with that at that time. Right now I plan on playing."

Head coach Todd Bowles also wasn't sure about Mangold, which left him looking closely at his two options to replace Nick on the roster — Dakota Dozier and Wes Johnson. Both are young and ready to roll if called on, and each has taken a little different road to center.