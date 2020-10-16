Can Jets' WR Jamison Crowder Eclipse 100 Receiving Yards in Four Straight Games?

Throughout the offseason, NewYorkJets.com reporters Eric Allen, Ethan Greenberg, Randy Lange and Olivia Landis will each give their predictions to a series of questions regarding this year's Jets.

Today's question: Can Jamison Crowder eclipse 100 receiving yards for a fourth straight game?

EA: In three career games against the Dolphins, Jamison Crowder has 12 receptions for 112 yards and 1 TD. Crowder nearly got to triple digits against the Fins last season when he finished with 8 catches for 83 yards and a score in a Week 9 loss. Through five games, the Dolphins have yielded 100 yards to two receivers: in Buffalo's Stephon Diggs (8-153-1TD) and Seattle's DK Metcalf (4-106). They are outside targets, and Byron Jones left the Buffalo game early with a groin injury and Jones didn't suit up against Seattle. CBs Jones and Xavien Howard, who has recorded an interception in three consecutive games, are Pro Bowl performers on the outside and it would be a major boost if the Jets can get both Breshad Perriman and Vyncint Smith back in the lineup. On the inside, Crowder figures to see a lot of Nik Needham. But Needham can't do it alone and everyone knows how productive Crowder has been for this offense. Miami head coach Brian Flores is a Bill Belichick disciple, so expect the Dolphins to key on Crowder. He might not get 100 yards this week, but he'll continue to be a key contributor by freeing up his teammates and I think that Crowder will get into the end zone for a second consecutive week against a defense that ranks 30th in red-zone efficiency (76.5%).