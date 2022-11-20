C.J. Mosley: 'We're All Hurting' After Jets' Defense Plays Lights-Out in Foxboro Loss

But what about all of the things the Jets defense accomplished?

They sacked Mac Jones six times, matching the unit's six takedowns of Jones at MetLife Stadium three short weeks ago. That brought the Patriots' total yardage down to 297 yards and their net passing yards to 198. The 17 sacks in their last three games in franchise history is tied for second-most in a three-game span with Games 4-6 in the Sack Exchange season of 1981.

"It was really a do-our-job type of mentality," LB Quincy Williams said of Sunday's sack splurge during which, again, six individual players wound up with one sack apiece. "For the defense, it was the coverage and the rush working together. We came out with a lot of sack, we were playing violent and everybody was rushing to the ball."

New England was held to 13 first downs and was forced to punt seven times, the most by a Jets opponent since Buffalo's seven punts in last season's finale. And the Patriots had no touchdowns in two trips inside the Jets' 20, the first time the Pats didn't score at least one red zone touchdown in a game against the Jets since 2013.