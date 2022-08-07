C.J. Mosley: 'Some Things to Work On' but 'Definitely Positive Signs'

Jets Leader Liked D's Takeaway Dimension, Wasn't High on Its Run-Stopping, During Green & White Practice

Aug 06, 2022 at 11:29 PM
Randy Lange

It was a little bit of the qualitative and a little of the quantitative that got C.J. Mosley fired up after the Green & White Practice concluded at MetLife Stadium on Saturday night.

Quantitatively, Mosley was emotional with several developments for his defense: late red zone success and a pair of interceptions, by LB Del'Shawn Phillips and S Will Parks, really set C.J.'s hair on fire. And the Jets' run defense got his dander up.

"Turnovers are one of the big differences in winning games, that and giving up explosives," the Jets' defensive leader told Caroline Hendershot on the latest 2-Minute Drill following the practice. "That's been one of my emphases on defense, being able to get off the field when everything's on the line, making a play, somebody getting there. So that was a big thing to see."

The "game on the line play" was the final live play of the night, when Parks snatched the errant throw and ended the offense's attempt to "tie" the game at 26-all and then win it with an extra point. Phillips' theft a few series earlier gave the Jets two INTs for the night for a unit that had only seven all last season, tied for 30th in the NFL. And the red zone/goal line success was welcome for the unit that allowed 84 opponents points last season in the final two minutes of halves, the most allowed by the Jets since 2016.

But then the run defense, which went south last year in large part due to those "explosives" that Mosley mentioned, had some issues Saturday night that displeased the captain.

"We gave up a few runs when we didn't get the edge," he said. "Our run defense has been a big emphasis as well. If we can't stop the run, we can't make a team one-dimensional. So there's some things we've got to work on."

But Mosley wasn't about to let the run defense ruin the night.

"We're on a whole 'nother level, I feel," compared to last season, Mosley said. "We've been in this system a whole year together, coaches and players, players and coaches. The learning curve from last year to now is very dramatic. You can see the guys competing and working together, trying to get better.

"Definitely there were a lot of positive signs."

Gallery | Top Photos from the Green & White Practice at MetLife Stadium

See the Green & White on the field at MetLife Stadium.

