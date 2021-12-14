C.J. Mosley's Advice to Jets (and Himself): 'Find Something to Get Better At'

Not that Mosley was counting them off against the Saints.

"I had no idea how many tackles I had. I didn't know until I was in the cold tub doing my normal routine after the game and Quincy [Williams] told me, 'Hey, man, you had 17 tackles,' " Mosley recalled, perhaps with a subtle shiver. "It was cool to find that out. Prior to this game, my first high was 15 and that was against New Orleans as well. I guess I just have good games against them.

"I felt I was seeing the game really well, seeing things happen before the snap. This type of year, you think about teams and defenses and you want to be playing your best ball in December and January when it gets cold. I've just been trying to focus every week, ever day, trying to advance my craft, so I was happy to see the productivity working out."

The productivity is as much about Mosley's mind as his body.

"At the end of the day, l consider myself still an old-school linebacker," he said. "I'm all about the contact, the power. When I'm asked to be in coverage, I play my part in that role. But linebackers are built on game-wrecking plays and also being able to change the game within the game.

"The physical part, that will come and go. My body will know when it's done. But as far as the mental part, I feel I'm one of the smartest linebackers in this league, and I pride myself in trying to study the opponent and tell myself who can I outstudy on the other side of the ball to get in the best position I can be in."

Mosley has already started to implement his plan for Sunday's game at Miami. Part of the plan is to make it personal, not against the Dolphins but against himself. He remembers last month at MetLife, with the score tied at 14-14 and the 'Fins facing third-and-goal at the 5 early in the final quarter. He had RB Myles Gaskin out of the backfield, but made a tiny but telling misstep on Gaskin's cut. Instead of the visitors having to settle for a field goal, Gaskin took Tua Tagovailoa's toss and toppled into the end zone. Miami went ahead, 21-14, and won, 24-17.