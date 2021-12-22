C.J. Mosley on Robert Saleh's Positive COVID Test: 'We're All Shocked'

Tardif, who was acquired in a trade from Kansas City, sat out last season and worked as an orderly at a health-care facility in his native Montreal. He also had a seat on the NFL's COVID task force that worked to advise the league.

Asked by team reporter Ethan Greenberg about the current situation, LDT said: "It's hard to compare. Last year we knew little about the virus and there was no vaccine available. Now I feel like most of the players and coaches are vaccinated and it gives us great protection. So, yes, it might still be cases and now with the variant there's a lot of cases. But I feel for the most part we're protected and have to trust science and do everything we can to stay on the field."

For now, tight ends coach Ron Middleton will be running practice at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center while Saleh will be able to attend meetings virtually until he is ready to resume his normal duties.

"I addressed the team on the field right before the walk-through," Middleton said. "I told them what Coach Saleh had said and we commenced the practicing. Here we are."

Mosley (back) did not practice on Wednesday, and neither did WR Jamison Crowder (calf), CB Bryce Hall (non-COVID illness), DL Sheldon Rankins (knee) and S Elijah Riley (concussion). RT George Fant, who missed this past Sunday's game at Miami with a knee injury, was limited in practice (as were Quinnen Williams and LDT).

"It's crazy," Fant said. "You see other teams get hit with it, I guess it's our turn. I feel bad for the guys who got it, wishing them the best. Now it's another opportunity for other guys to go out there and prove who they are. It's just another hurdle for us to get over."

For his part, Mosley said that each player is responsible not only to themselves, but to the entire Green & White organization.