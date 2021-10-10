C.J. Mosley on Jets' Split Defensive Showing: Eliminate Mistakes, Stop Penalties

Saleh was referring to an early penalty called by referee Tony Corrente. Quincy Williams seemed to do everything right in on a blitz, hitting Ryan a split-second after he released a third-and-9 incompletion on the game's fifth offensive play. But Corrente flagged Williams for roughing the passer and the Falcons continued on to a 14-play, 6:14 march capped by a field goal to get the scoring started.

Yet was that enough to alter the game as the Falcons as they mounted three long touchdown drives plus a half-field field goal march to end the first half? Was it enough to explain how Ryan, missing his top two wideouts, found first-round rookie TE Kyle Pitts for 119 yards on nine catches or RB Cordarrelle Patterson for 114 yards of offense? Or how the Jets hit Ryan eight times but coudln't sack him once?

Even while the defense wasn't as dynamic as it appeared in the win over the Titans, the unit did overcome its slow start to at least slow the Falcons in the last 30 minutes.

A key to helping the Jets remain in this game and close their deficit to 20-17 with just under seven minutes to play was the return of the takeaway. The first came when Mosley pried a reception out of TE Hayden Hurst's hands in the red zone — his first forced fumble since 2017 as a Raven — with CB Michael Carter II recovering at the Jets 13 early in the second quarter. The second came just outside the RZ when Williams separated RB Mike Davis from the ball with Shaq Lawson pouncing on it at the Jets 20 late in the third.

"I've been punching and swinging all season, so I finally got one," Mosley said of his FF. "It was definitely a momentum changer — they were driving the field again. And Quincy got one. We practice that all the time. It's fun. It feels great when it happens, when you get rewarded for all the practice and the work."

And that, Mosley said, is the answer not just for a takeaway here and there but for the entire defense over 60 minutes.

"We just have to eliminate our mistakes and stop the penalties, especially on third down," he said. "I think everybody knows what this defense is about. Everybody feels comfortable in this defense, everybody feels comfortable at their position. You can see that, especially when we were really starting to get things rolling.