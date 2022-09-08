C.J. Mosley: Lots of Emotions, No Ill Will, Laser Focus When Jets Host Ravens Sunday

Yet Mosley will have ill will toward the Ravens' offensive principals, primarily QB Lamar Jackson and TE Mark Andrews. That's his job now, and there's none better on the current Jets to show the way against the always difficult Purple Birds. He's been named defensive captain for the second consecutive season. He's got a real good chance to match or exceed his career-high 168 tackles from last season.

And he's the rock on which a good part of these Jets are built.

"The mike linebacker, and especially a guy like C.J., we lean on so hard to run our defense," coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said. "He makes all the checks, the adjustments, he communicates, gets everybody lined up. He elevates everyone around him. Because of him we have a chance to be a good defense. He's a lot of the glue that holds us together."

Mosley appreciates that scouting report from his DC.

"It means a lot to me," he said. "I take a lot of pride keeping people level-headed, a bend-but-don't-break mentality. That's how I spend my day, not getting too high or too low, understanding the situations we're in. I've been fortunate to play a lot of NFL football, I've been in a lot of different game situations — big games, season openers. And what it comes down to is who's most prepared.

"Every team's going to have a great player, a great coach, something better than the other team. But at the end of the day, it comes down to execution and who goes until the whistle blows."

In this game, that player on the Ravens is Jackson. He's the QB who as a rookie kept Flacco out of the Baltimore starting lineup the second half of the '18 season, the thrower and scrambler and improviser and Pro Bowler-to-be that Mosley and his defensive mates recognized that year.

"Now, seeing him as one of the faces of the NFL," Mosley said, "it's definite kudos to him."

But as much as Jackson adds to the emotions of this game, to the QB and the MLB, Mosley has played enough in this league to know that his kudos will stop and his laser focus will remain on for 60 minutes of football Sunday.