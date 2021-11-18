C.J. Mosley: Jets' Tuesday Defensive Meeting 'Beneficial for Us Now, in the Long Run'

The Jets' past month in the defensive doldrums has everyone on the team, it seems, combing the fields in Florham Park, NJ, for answers.

"We haven't been good enough in any way," coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said at his weekly news conference following Thursday's practice. "We haven't covered well enough, we haven't rushed well enough, we haven't stopped the run well enough. So it's a little bit of everything. It's a byproduct of we need better coaching, we need better execution by the players, we need to keep searching and finding answers for them."

The players were conducting their own search-and-rescue ops, with reports circulating that the Jets defenders had a players-only meeting at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center during their normal Tuesday off-day this week.

Linebacker C.J. Mosley said those reports were only partly true.

"We meet every Tuesday," Mosley said, adding that it was a defensive meeting that was nothing out of the ordinary, right down to no coaches and meeting on Tuesday. What was different was that instead of debating Xs and Os, "we just took the time to talk to each other, talk about life, talk about this season, talk about whatever the guys wanted to express. ... Just give you time for you to know your brother, know your teammates and grow with each other. So I think that was beneficial for us now and in the long run."

Mosley, being one of the grizzled veterans on this fresh-faced young unit, had some specific points he said he floated out to the group in advance of the Jets' next division matchup, at home Sunday against the Dolphins.