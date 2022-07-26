C.J. Mosley: Jets Excited to Start Camp, 'Accomplish What We've All Come Here to Do'

C.J. Mosley didn't wait long to deliver his and his team's first bold headline of Jets training camp.
"My main focus is obviously coming out healthy and getting back in the playbook so we can strive for greatness," Mosley told reporters with the first question of summer Tuesday on reporting day before the Jets' first training camp practice Wednesday. "We're definitely excited to start tomorrow and take the necessary steps to accomplish what we've all come here to do."
And what you all have come to One Jets Drive to do ... would that have something to do with playoffs, perhaps?
"I feel that's a realistic goal. That's why we play this game — we come here to win football games," Mosley said. "You want to leave a legacy wherever you are. Guys came here last season to try to win and be great in New Jersey-slash-New York. That should be everybody's expectation every day they wake up, every day they come into the building. It starts with today and going into tomorrow, guys staying healthy, guys competing, and everybody just keeping the main thing the main thing."
On the surface, that sounds like a brash assertion. It's been a rough decade-plus for the Green & White since their twin AFC Championship Game appearances. They've managed no playoff berths and one winning season (2015) in the past 11 campaigns.
See the Green & White reporting for 2022 Jets Training Camp.
But that doesn't faze Mosley, who knows the feel of a playoff team when he sees it, having helped guide the Ravens to the postseason in his first and last seasons playing for the purple birds from 2014-18.
"I would say so a little bit," the defensive leader said in his straightforward, no-nonsense style about a heightened sense of readiness on this year's Jets team. "There's always expectations, you get new additions, but this has been a year where there wasn't a lot of guys that left. You jell together and you build that chemistry and that's what leads to success."
Mosley, in his first full season as a Jet, showed a lot of what he was about on the field and off. He played and started in 16 of 17 games, posted 1,069 snaps on defense, and registered career highs of 103 solo tackles, 65 assists and 168 total tackles. He received universal acclaim from his teammates and coaches for the brand of leadership he brought to bear on every practice and every game.
Mosley knows that wasn't nearly enough to lift the Jets high in any of the NFL's defensive rankings or to get them within sight of the AFC's seventh seed. But it has hardly deterred him as he prepares for another season of leading his teammates to that long-awaited next playoff berth.
"It's about starting where we left off in minicamp," he said. "We felt like we had a really good practice our last day, the competition was high. We need to come out and do the same thing here in training camp, come out here and build our character, build up everything that goes into winning football games."