C.J. Mosley: Jets Excited to Start Camp, 'Accomplish What We've All Come Here to Do'

But that doesn't faze Mosley, who knows the feel of a playoff team when he sees it, having helped guide the Ravens to the postseason in his first and last seasons playing for the purple birds from 2014-18.

"I would say so a little bit," the defensive leader said in his straightforward, no-nonsense style about a heightened sense of readiness on this year's Jets team. "There's always expectations, you get new additions, but this has been a year where there wasn't a lot of guys that left. You jell together and you build that chemistry and that's what leads to success."

Mosley, in his first full season as a Jet, showed a lot of what he was about on the field and off. He played and started in 16 of 17 games, posted 1,069 snaps on defense, and registered career highs of 103 solo tackles, 65 assists and 168 total tackles. He received universal acclaim from his teammates and coaches for the brand of leadership he brought to bear on every practice and every game.

Mosley knows that wasn't nearly enough to lift the Jets high in any of the NFL's defensive rankings or to get them within sight of the AFC's seventh seed. But it has hardly deterred him as he prepares for another season of leading his teammates to that long-awaited next playoff berth.