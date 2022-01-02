C.J. Mosley: Jets D 'Sure Did Our Best' Against Tom Brady & Buccaneers

From the Green & White's defensive perspective, there were some thunderheads towering over their latest frustrating showing against the Greatest Of All Time. Brady, after all, completed 34 of 50 for 410 yards — his eighth 300-yard passing game against the Jets and his first 400-yarder. The Bucs totaled 26 first downs and 467 yards of offense and converted nine of 15 third downs.

The Jets defense might have survived all that, but two of Brady's completions cut them to the quick:

■ With 5:56 left in the third quarter, Brady, facing third-and-20 at his 15, completed exactly a 20-yarder to second-year WR Cyril Grayson to keep that series marching toward Brady's second of three TD passes to cut the Jets' lead to 24-17 late in the third.

■ The crusher came with 15 seconds to play, when Brady threw a smart bomb 33 yards past diving S Elijah Riley to Grayson in the end zone to put the Bucs ahead for good.

"It was a great ball by a great quarterback," Mosley said of the TD. "If it was thrown a little bit more outside, a little bit more inside, it probably would've been incomplete. So just kudos to them for making a great throw and catch."

"We have to be better from a coverage standpoint," Saleh said. "They shouldn't be hitting explosives in that situation. We're basically in a two-shell and he still managed to catch a fade ball. It's not good.