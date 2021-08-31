C.J. Mosley Is All In on HC Robert Saleh's 'Controlled Chaos'

Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley had a simple series of questions for his teammates, young and veteran.

"What's your why?" Mosley said. "Why do you want to be here? We have to find out each other's why. What motivates each other. Why are you here?

"Once guys figure that out, we'll be rolling."

Mosley, who had nothing to fear about Tuesday's cutdown day, is focused on the Jets' 2021 regular-season opener at Carolina on Sept. 12 and is dealing with a new reality as the dean of the team's linebacking corps. Jarrad Davis, signed in free agency, had been expected to give the Jets a solid twosome of veterans in the 4-3 defensive scheme. Now, with Davis expected to be out with an ankle injury until at least Week 6, Mosley finds himself as both mentor and teammate to his young counterparts.

"I'm doing a little more teaching," Mosley said. "They just haven't seen the stuff I've seen. If I make an adjustment, they might ask me what I saw, why I did something. It comes with experience. What Jamien [Sherwood] and Ham [Hamsah Nasirildeen] lack right now is the experience. They're two rookies, but the steps they've taken since they got here are amazing. They were safeties in college, now they're linebackers. I tell them to just hit and run and you're going to be able to make plays, and that's what they've been able to do."

Mosley is positively itching to get back on the field in meaningful games after missing most of the 2019 season, his first with the Jets, because of injury. He then opted out last season over concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. We see him now on the field, flashing his No. 57 jersey all over the gridiron. But during his time away from the team he hardly sat back and relaxed.