C.J. Mosley Selected as a Finalist for Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Jets LB C.J. Mosley has been named one of eight finalists for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.

A panel of former players from the NFL Legends Community narrowed the list of 32 nominees, one from each team, to the eight (four in the AFC and four in the NFC) who best demonstrate the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition. The award was created in 2014 and named after the Pittsburgh Steelers late founding owner and Pro Football Hall of Fame member Art Rooney Sr.

Mosley and the other finalists will be listed on Pro Bowl ballots under the NFL Sportsmanship Award category. The players from each finalist's team will submit one consensus vote for the winner. A team cannot vote for its own player and the winner will be announced at the 13th Annual NFL Honors on Feb. 8, in Las Vegas.

"There is no human within this game that works as hard as he does and is as consistent as he is and means as much to a defense as he does," DC Jeff Ulbrich said about Mosley.

Mosley, the Dennis Byrd Award winner for the Jets most inspirational player last season and the Curtis Martin Team MVP in 2021, was named a captain for the fourth time with the Green & White at the start of the 2023 season. In addition, he was named the Jets' defensive captain in 2019, his first season with the team, and after opting out of the 2020 season, was a captain again in 2021 and 2022.

"Having a leader like C.J. Mosley makes it easier," All-Pro DL Quinnen Williams said. "Especially when you say something and see him nodding his head. It's someone to back you up and is unbelievable. Having a leader like that in this organization and team helped me become a leader, he gave me the confidence to speak up when I need to speak up."

In 13 games this season Mosley leads the Jets with 123 tackles, No. 8 in the NFL, to go with 4 TFLs, 1 interception and 7 pass defenses. A 5-time All-Pro and 9-year NFL veteran, Mosley has garnered respect from the league's elite coaches and players.