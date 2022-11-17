C.J. Mosley Appreciates Belichick Praise but 'You Understand the Nature of the Business'

New England head coach Bill Belichick is known for his glowing praise of upcoming opponents. Lots of fans and reporters think it's all headgames and baloney before he and the Patriots lower the boom on Sunday.

That's probably not true. It's more like half of the stuff Belichick says is sincere and half isn't. That seems to be the percentage that works for Jets MLB C.J. Mosley.

"Yeah, I did," Mosley said when asked if he heard Belichick's effusive praise of his game this week before the Jets and Pats get it on in their rematch at Gillette Stadium. "It's definitely an honor coming from a coach of his stature, having seen a lot of football, seen a lot of players and being around ball a long time. Anytime you get a nod or a pat on the back from one of those types of coaches, it's always appreciated.

"But it's in one ear, out the other. You appreciate it but you take it with a grain of salt. I put a lot of time and effort into my style of play, so it definitely feels good to get recognized for it, but you understand the nature of the business."

What Belichick said this week nevertheless rings true. It's in line with what Jets HC Robert Saleh, coordinator Jeff Ulbrich and Mosley's teammates and occasional opponents have said about the veteran who has helped lead the Green & White to their position at 6-3 and in the hunt for an AFC playoff berth for the first time since 2015.

"Mosley definitely is as good as anybody we play against as a player," the Patriots boss said. "But then he's going to quarterback the defense. He gets things right for them like 99.9% of the time."