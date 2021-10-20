Bustout Game for Jets Rookie WR Elijah Moore: 'When It Comes, I'll Be Ready'

Of course, Moore could be hiding his true emotions behind a tough pigskin exterior, could in fact be concerned about getting his career off and flying. But fellow WR Corey Davis said that's not the case, either.

"Honestly, Elijah has a really good head on his shoulders," Davis said. "He's not depressed about it or anything. Obviously he wants to do more to help the team, but he knows it's going to come. We definitely need him. We've got to use him."

"Me and Corey talk about it all the time," Moore said. "I think knowing what type of person I am, I trust in God, I definitely put in the work, so it's not 'Ohmigod, when is it going to come?' When it comes, I'll be ready. That's my approach to it."

And Robert Saleh's approach to it is to trust the process and let Moore keep making steady progress toward becoming the player the Jets know he can be.

"Yeah, we want to get the ball in his hands more, of course we do," the Jets head coach said. "But the positive out of this is that he is getting these reps, he is getting game action, he's going through the rigors of an offensive game, he's getting hit, he's having to block, he's getting experience, all of it. So he's getting better and there's visual evidence when you watch tape. He is in position to create a lot of explosive plays.

"It's just that there's defenses, there's protection, there's opportunity that just needs to be taken advantage of and eventually it's going to happen. But he's been a factor in games, he's done a really nice job with his route running. So he's doing a lot of good things. He's just got to stick to it and trust that good things will happen."

And Moore, who "definitely" sensed the positive vibe of the Jets returning to the Atlantic Health Training Center off their bye this week, also senses that a 60-minute explosion is coming soon, for his offense and especially for him.