Bryce Hall Is One of the 'Exciting Pieces' Trying to 'Flip' These Young Jets

The same can be said of Hall, the Jets' fifth-round draft choice in 2020. His heart and ability have emerged through this season's first 10 games.

"I think I've done a decent job," he said before conducting a short interview with himself. "Am I at where I want to be? No. Do I feel like I'm improving as the season goes on? I think so. I think the biggest thing to take my game to the next level is coming down with those game-changing plays, creating turnovers, continuing to be in position to make those plays and then just coming down with those balls.

"And I think that will be the difference. I'm going to continue to grind and get after those. I'm encouraged that we've got seven games left. I think it's coming."

And coming not just for No. 37. Saleh talked after the 24-17 loss and again Monday about "the plan" and how "things are going to flip" when the young Jets reach maturity. Hall couldn't agree more.

"Coach Saleh, one of his superpowers is he's patient," the corner said. "But it's evident he wants to turn this thing around. He's a dude who wears his emotions on his sleeve. You can see during games that he's passionate, he cares about this program, and he has a lot of heart.

"Are not winning most of our games taking a toll on him? I'm sure it has. But I feel like he still keeps that energy and that passion. He fully believes this thing is going to flip. And I believe that, too. I've been in situations like this back at UVa, seeing the whole thing flip. So I'm encouraged it's going to get done. It's not a matter of if, it's just when."