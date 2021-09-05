Breaking Down the Jets' 53-Man Roster, Position by Position

The Jets are refurbishing all areas of their attack as they head toward Sept. 12 at Carolina and the start to the 2021 NFL season.

New head coach Robert Saleh brought in new offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur and new defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich. And they have been installing new systems on both sides of the ball. For LaFleur, it's the West Coast wide zone scheme. For Ulbrich, it's a 4-3 front that Jets haven't used as their base for most of the past 15 years.

Many Jets return from 2020, but many more are new to the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center and to MetLife Stadium as their home office. Following final cuts and the flurry of activity in the days since, here is the rundown of the Green & White 53-man roster by position with the season lying in wait just around the corner.

QUARTERBACKS (2)

RETURNEE: Mike White (3rd year). NEWCOMER: Zach Wilson (rookie—Round 1)

SUMMARY: The ball is in Wilson's hands, but he'll have lots of help around him, starting against the Panthers and former Jets QB Sam Darnold on opening day. Wilson showed improvement from the Green & White practice through the Giants and Packers preseason games. After sitting out the preseason finale, he finished his summer games with two TDs and two FGs on six drives and a crisp 137.7 passer rating. Backing Wilson is White, who is in his third season with the Green & White but has yet to take a regular-season snap. Josh Johnson, the grizzled veteran in the QB room, and second-year man James Morgan were final cuts. Morgan was one of 16 signed to the Jets' practice squad.

RUNNING BACKS (4)

RETURNEES: Ty Johnson (3rd year), La'Mical Perrine (2nd). NEW VET: Tevin Coleman (7th). NEWCOMER: Michael Carter (rookie—Round 4)

SUMMARY: Saleh knew of Coleman's résumé when the two were at SF last season. Coleman's 49ers impact was limited due to injuries but he's healthy again and ready to show what he's got left in the tank, such as his speed as he crosses the line and his 10.5 yards/catch — second-best average among all backs since 2000. Johnson and Perrine had good days and bold plays as Jets backs last season, and Perine, despite a late injury, has shown he can get that "dirty yard" when needed. Carter shows promise as a third-down/changeup RB.

WIDE RECEIVERS (7)

RETURNEES: Jamison Crowder (7th year), Braxton Berrios (4th), Denzel Mims (2nd), Jeff Smith (2nd). NEW VETS: Keelan Cole (5th), Corey Davis (5th). NEWCOMER: Elijah Moore (rookie—Round 2).

SUMMARY: If all the pieces drop neatly into place, Jets WR could be a pretty picture this fall. Davis and Cole bring productive pass-catching from the Titans and Jaguars respectively, and Davis has become a favored Wilson target this preseason. Crowder has led the Jets in receptions and yards for two seasons and still has superb production and versatility (catch-run-pass). Mims had a slow offseason start due to food poisoning but came on to again demonstrate his big target, sure hands and downfield dimension. Moore has shown through the summer that he can be an exciting receiver wherever he lines up. Mix in the reliable Berrios, add play action and enjoy.

TIGHT ENDS (4)

RETURNEES: Ryan Griffin (9th year), Dan Brown (7th), Trevon Wesco (3rd). NEW VET: Tyler Kroft (7th).

SUMMARY: Kroft is this position's wildcard, coming in as a UFA from Buffalo and showing his receiving chops with a pair of 18-yard TD receptions from Wilson against the Packers. Since '17 Kroft is among the top three TEs in the NFL in producing the most scores with the fewest catches (5.82 catches/TD). Griffin and Brown (after being released, then re-signed) and Wesco all return and have contributed to the Jets on offense as well as specials. Chris Herndon, the TE starter for much of the past three seasons, was traded to Minnesota on final cuts day.

OFFENSIVE LINE (8)

RETURNEES: G Greg Van Roten (7th year), T George Fant (6th), C Connor McGovern (6th), T Chuma Edoga (3rd), T Mekhi Becton (2nd). NEW VETS: T Morgan Moses (8th), OL Dan Feeney (5th). NEWCOMER: OL Alijah Vera-Tucker (rookie—Round 1).