Braxton Berrios: 'I Trust 2 in Whatever He Does'

The absolute agony of defeat was not lost on Braxton Berrios.

"This is the NFL, you don't have time to think," he said about the pivotal fourth-and-2 play from the Tampa Bay 7-yard line. "That play was called. It had a two-way go and it went one way. I don't think about it one way or another."

What began with an economy of touches for Berrios --touchdowns, one running, one receiving on the Jets' first two possessions of the game -- ended in crushing disappointment.

"Obviously, everyone kind of explained that play," he said. "I trust 2 [that being No. 2, rookie QB Zach Wilson] in whatever he does. He sees the game from a different angle. My full trust is with 2, if he makes that call I'm riding with that call."

"That call" will no doubt be talked and written about for days, perhaps weeks, as the Jets roll over in their minds what might have been against the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their QB -- the GOAT Tom Brady. Instead of picking up a first down on a play that could have been pitched to Berrios, and salting away a game they played so well in, Brady drove the Bucs 93 yards in less than 2 minutes with no timeouts to the game-winning TD, 28-24, on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

To a man, the Jets repeated the mantra that there are "no moral victories" in the NFL, only wins and losses, as first-year head coach Robert Saleh said.

"We were a yard away from keeping the ball out of the greatest player in football history's hands. I'll take that yard every time," Saleh said of the decision to go for it.