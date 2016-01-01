Brandon Marshall Named Curtis Martin Team MVP

Ed Block Courage Award — QB Ryan Fitzpatrick

Fitzpatrick was named the Most Courageous Player as voted on by his teammates, becoming the first quarterback to grab this honor since Chad Pennington in 2004. Fitzpatrick showed his mettle by rehabbing with the Jets from a broken leg he suffered a year ago while with the Texans. He returned to health and took over as the starting QB in August and played through the torn ligament in his left thumb suffered early in Game 7 at Oakland and November surgery without missing a game.

"I'm very honored to win the Ed Block Courage Award," Fitzpatrick said. "There's a lot that goes into getting people healthy after big injuries and between the Houston staff and guys on the Jets, I had awesome care. I appreciate the recognition from my teammates."

The award is named after the longtime Baltimore Colts trainer and humanitarian. Each NFL team votes each year for one teammate who "exemplifies commitment to the principles of sportsmanship and courage." The 32 winners gather at the March banquet in Baltimore. Last year's Jets winner was S Rontez Miles.

Marty Lyons Award — G Willie Colon

Colon is the first offensive player to secure this honor, presented to the player who gives from the heart through charity and community involvement, as voted on by the Jets staff, since TE Dustin Keller in 2011, and the fifth offensive lineman and first guard to win it since it was instituted in 1990. CB Kyle Wilson received the honor the previous two years. Lyons, the longtime DT and Ring of Honor member who established the Marty Lyons Foundation, won the first award in 1990.

"I am honored and flattered to receive this award," Colon said. "All my charitable efforts come from my heart. I would like to thank my family and friends who volunteer their time. I would like to thank Woody Johnson and the ALR for allowing me to be a part of their fight to find a cure for lupus. Thank you, Bronx-Works, for helping me connect to my beloved community. And thank you to those who recognized my efforts in making a difference."

Kyle Clifton Award — QB Ryan Fitzpatrick

Fitzpatrick's second team award was the Clifton Good Guy voted on by the Jets staff. He became the first QB to win it since Greg McElroy, who shared the honor with T Austin Howard in 2012, and before that since Chad Pennington in 2002. Last year's winner was TE Zach Sudfeld. The award is named after longtime MLB Kyle Clifton, who was presented with the first "Clifton" in 1996.