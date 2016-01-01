Brandon Marshall Named Curtis Martin Team MVP

[
Updated, 5:05 p.m. ET
Brandon Marshall has been named the Curtis Martin Jets Team MVP in voting by his teammates as the team's annual award winners were revealed today at the Atlantic Health Training Center.
Marshall thus breaks the defense's grip on the MVP award of the past six years, becoming the first offensive player to win it since RB Thomas Jones in 2008 and the first WR to take it since Laveranues Coles in 2006. The award was renamed after Curtis Martin, the Pro Football Hall of Famer and Jets Ring of Honor member, in 2011.
"It means a lot because it was voted on by my teammates," Marshall said. "You just try to serve your teammates every single day, on and off the field, and be the best you. This is an honor because I know it's something that has been going on for years here and is an important award."
Marshall arrived via trade from the Chicago Bears in March and proceeded to impress teammates, Jets staffers and the fans of Jets Nation as one of the catalysts for some of the most effective stretches of offense in Green & White history.
He already has set the Jets record for most receptions in a season and the NFL mark with six 100-catch seasons in his career, and could tie or break the team marks for receiving yards and receiving TDs on Sunday at Buffalo.
The Jets other award winners announced today, updated with quotes after today's midday New Year's Day practice:
Dennis Byrd Award — MLB David Harris
Harris captured the Byrd award, voted on by teammates for the most inspirational Jet, for the second time. He won it the first time in 2012 and thus becomes the first defensive player to win the award twice since Bryan Cox in 1998 and 2000.
"It means a lot because it was voted on by teammates and it just shows how much respect they have for me, which means a lot," Harris said. "It's my second time winning and it's always an honor to receive the award, especially since it was named after Dennis Byrd, who was a great Jets player."
Linebackers have won the award nine times in all, the most of any position, and the last four years in a row.
Ed Block Courage Award — QB Ryan Fitzpatrick
Fitzpatrick was named the Most Courageous Player as voted on by his teammates, becoming the first quarterback to grab this honor since Chad Pennington in 2004. Fitzpatrick showed his mettle by rehabbing with the Jets from a broken leg he suffered a year ago while with the Texans. He returned to health and took over as the starting QB in August and played through the torn ligament in his left thumb suffered early in Game 7 at Oakland and November surgery without missing a game.
"I'm very honored to win the Ed Block Courage Award," Fitzpatrick said. "There's a lot that goes into getting people healthy after big injuries and between the Houston staff and guys on the Jets, I had awesome care. I appreciate the recognition from my teammates."
The award is named after the longtime Baltimore Colts trainer and humanitarian. Each NFL team votes each year for one teammate who "exemplifies commitment to the principles of sportsmanship and courage." The 32 winners gather at the March banquet in Baltimore. Last year's Jets winner was S Rontez Miles.
Marty Lyons Award — G Willie Colon
Colon is the first offensive player to secure this honor, presented to the player who gives from the heart through charity and community involvement, as voted on by the Jets staff, since TE Dustin Keller in 2011, and the fifth offensive lineman and first guard to win it since it was instituted in 1990. CB Kyle Wilson received the honor the previous two years. Lyons, the longtime DT and Ring of Honor member who established the Marty Lyons Foundation, won the first award in 1990.
"I am honored and flattered to receive this award," Colon said. "All my charitable efforts come from my heart. I would like to thank my family and friends who volunteer their time. I would like to thank Woody Johnson and the ALR for allowing me to be a part of their fight to find a cure for lupus. Thank you, Bronx-Works, for helping me connect to my beloved community. And thank you to those who recognized my efforts in making a difference."
Kyle Clifton Award — QB Ryan Fitzpatrick
Fitzpatrick's second team award was the Clifton Good Guy voted on by the Jets staff. He became the first QB to win it since Greg McElroy, who shared the honor with T Austin Howard in 2012, and before that since Chad Pennington in 2002. Last year's winner was TE Zach Sudfeld. The award is named after longtime MLB Kyle Clifton, who was presented with the first "Clifton" in 1996.
"This is a first-class organization," Fitz said. "I love being part of it and I'm very honored to be voted as the Good Guy because I appreciate everyone in this building as well."
Bill Hampton Award — QB Bryce Petty
The Hampton Award, named after the longtime Jets equipment manager who passed away this season, has been presented by the team's equipment staff since 2004 to the rookie who exemplifies what it means to be a pro in the locker room. Petty, the Jets' fourth-round draft choice out of Baylor, becomes the first QB to garner this honor. Last year's winner was OL Dakota Dozier and offensive players have taken it every year since 2007, when a first-round CB by name of Darrelle Revis was honored.
"It means a great deal to me, especially being voted on by the equipment staff, people I see every day," Petty said. "Anytime you're awarded for your professionalism, it's always a good thing."