Bowles: 'Safe to Say' Forté Will Miss PS Opener

As for his other aching veterans, he said CB Darrelle Revis (wrist) "ran better today" and "looked OK overall." As for DE Muhammad Wilkerson (leg) being available for any preseason games, he said, "I'm going to wait and see what they tell me. Obviously, I don't have any gauge on injuries one way or the other. You're hopeful he's there, but if not, we have to play."

Wilkerson dropped into the media tent after today's seventh practice of training camp to say his leg injury is making progress and he's able to run and cut on it.

Does he need any preseason snaps to get ready for the Bengals?

"It's still a process for me," he said. "I'm just going to keep working hard, rehabbing the leg and doing whatever the trainers and head coach have got for me."

But that doesn't mean Mo is happy to watch the Green & White defense from the sideline.