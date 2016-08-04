 Skip to main content
Bowles: 'Safe to Say' Forté Will Miss PS Opener

Coach Says Jets RB 'Not in Jeopardy' of Missing RS Time but Will Likely Sit Out Jaguars on Aug. 11

Aug 04, 2016 at 09:51 AM
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

Todd Bowles usually doesn't put timetables on his injured players' return. But with the first preseason game against Jacksonville looming just a week away, he felt confident enough to say today that Matt Forte, the Jets' featured runner, will probably be a no-go for the Jaguars.

"With the injured guys, you hope they're OK," Bowles said about whether Forté's sore hamstring would affect his availability for the Sept. 11 regular-season opener vs. Cincinnati. "I'm not a doctor. I can't sit there and say he'll be OK or not OK. Right now he's not in jeopardy of missing any time, but we'll see as the days go by."

But as for missing the Jags, Bowles, said, "Yeah, that's safe to say."

As for his other aching veterans, he said CB Darrelle Revis (wrist) "ran better today" and "looked OK overall." As for DE Muhammad Wilkerson (leg) being available for any preseason games, he said, "I'm going to wait and see what they tell me. Obviously, I don't have any gauge on injuries one way or the other. You're hopeful he's there, but if not, we have to play."

Wilkerson dropped into the media tent after today's seventh practice of training camp to say his leg injury is making progress and he's able to run and cut on it.

Does he need any preseason snaps to get ready for the Bengals?

"It's still a process for me," he said. "I'm just going to keep working hard, rehabbing the leg and doing whatever the trainers and head coach have got for me."

But that doesn't mean Mo is happy to watch the Green & White defense from the sideline.

"The D-line is working hard every day. it can be great as long as we keep pushing each other," he said.  "I'm liking what I'm seeing. I can't wait to get out there with my brothers."

