Bless Austin's Neck Injury Has Jets' Corner Situation Up in the Air

For Austin's spot, available active-roster players are Arthur Maulet, who came off IR for the Kansas City game and played 28 snaps on defense vs. the Patriots; Javelin Guidry, the free-agent rookie who's played in five games, almost exclusively on special teams; and Lamar Jackson, also an undrafted free agent who saw heavy duty on defense in Games 4-6 but in the last three games has played no defense and 22 snaps on specials.

Then there is Corey Ballentine, acquired off waivers from the Giants last week after playing 22 games with 4 starts for Big Blue in 2019 and this season.

"We're really trying to get him caught up to speed," Gase said of Ballentine. "We saw him as somebody that could maybe contribute on special teams quickly. We might need him to learn corner a little quicker. But that's what we saw as a starting point, a guy, a skill defensive position being able to help on special teams. We're always looking for guys like that."

Brian Poole? The coach said he's on IR and done for the season after shoulder surgery. Pierre Desir, who was released Tuesday? "We'll see what the personnel guys say" about bringing him back.

As for moving a safety, say, third-round rookie Ashtyn Davis, from safety to corner, Gase said his staff has contemplated the thought, but. ...

"It's been brought up before of possibly throwing him out there," Gase said. "I think right now it's all hands on deck. I think we'll try to try to keep him and Marcus [Maye] back there as much as we possibly can. A lot would have to happen for him to go play corner."

Yet even before Austin's injury, Gase touted Hall and his younger CB corps for the final seven games. And today, the coach didn't blink when asked about his youth movement facing big-armed rookie QB Justin Herbert and the Chargers' top-10 passing offense.