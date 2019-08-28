'Big Game' for Jets Young QBs in Preseason Finale vs. Eagles

"I think my job is just get us in the end zone, make the right play, make the playcaller right," Webb said. "I haven't done a good enough job of that so far. But I've done some really good things, especially in practice and some plays during the games. So hopefully it all comes together in the last one."

Falk mopped up in the first two preseason games, then came in before Webb and worked one series vs. the Saints. His numbers — two touchdown drives and no takeaways vs. Webb's no TDs and two interceptions vs. the Giants — have been better, but as Gase noted, many variables come into play in the preseason.

"Some of the days of practice have been good. He's had a couple of rough days as far the game play goes," Gase said specifically of Webb. "He's had some decisions that were really good where the result wasn't exactly what he wanted or what you're looking for, but the decision-making process was right. It was just one of those things where you need other guys to do their jobs sometimes but when you're the quarterback, all that gets deflected to you.

"That's why I think for him, these games are big. There's a lot of playing time, you've got a chance to get into a rhythm, you're not in and out, you've got more than two series. This is going to be a good game for him."