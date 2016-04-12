Big 'Backers: Myles Jack, Reggie Ragland

On the strong side, Calvin Pace remains a free agent. Special teams ace Trevor Reilly played on the outside last season as did Deion Barnes in preseason.

Filling in around these 'backers, Freddie Bishop was signed out of the CFL as a potential pass rusher, Bruce Carter has come in from Dallas and Tampa Bay with experience at all spots, Josh Martin (like Taiwan) was on the active roster at the end of the year and Julian Stanford was on the practice squad.

To those 10 'backers we know GM Mike Maccagnan and HC Todd Bowles will add a few more, including perhaps someone from our top-five-plus-two draft list below.

Top Five LBs in the Draft

MYLES JACK

What does it say that Myles Jack (6'1", 245) is the consensus top LB available, a potential top-five pick, and yet didn't play a down last year? One thing it says is that he's one crackerjack 'backer. The UCLA true junior tore a meniscus in a September practice that led to him missing the season and preparing to enter the draft. One of his great strengths is his athleticism — in his two seasons with the Bruins, he split time at LB and RB. In fact, as a freshman he made 75 tackles, broke up 11 passes, returned one INT for a touchdown, scored seven more TDs as a back, and blocked a punt.

REGGIE RAGLAND