Barrett and Blaylock Among Jets' Inactives

Sep 30, 2006 at 08:00 PM
E_c11i9699-allen-headshot
Eric Allen

Senior Reporter

19.jpg


The New York Jets will miss cornerback David Barrett Sunday when they face off against Peyton Manning and the Indianapolis Colts. Barrett, who collected an interception in each of the past two games, did not practice Friday due to a thigh injury.

Head coach Eric Mangini decided to keep the same running back rotation as veteran Derrick Blaylock will not dress. In an effort to boost the run game, the Jets also have activated fullback James Hodgins. Hodgins, a 6'1", 275-pound fullback, signed with the club this past Tuesday.

A banged-up Colts squad will miss the services of two defensive backfield regulars in cornerback Nick Harper (ankle) and safety Bob Sanders (knee). Kicker Adam Vinatieri, who is battling a groin injury, will be replaced by Martin Gramatica.

New York Jets Inactives
#6 QB Kellen Clemens (3rd QB)
#23 RB Derrick Blaylock
#36 CB David Barrett
#56 LB Anthony Schlegel
#57 LB Ryan Riddle
#70 C Trey Teague
#83 TD Zachary Hilton

Indianapolis Colts Inactives#4 K Adam Vinatieri
#21 S Bob Sanders
#25 CB Nick Harper
#56 LB Tyjuan Hagler
#83 WR Brandon Stokley
#92 DT Dan Klecko
#97 DT Corey Simon

Game Stats

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Notebook | Jets RB Michael Carter Expected to Have 'Significant Role' vs. Dolphins

OC Mike LaFleur on QB Zach Wilson's Eyes; Eddy Piñeiro Grateful for His Opportunity 
news

Jets-Dolphins Game Preview | 'December Football is Different'

Rookie QB Zach Wilson: Dolphins Defense Will Be 'an Awesome Challenge'
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 15 at Dolphins - Friday

George Fant Listed as Doubtful for Sunday's Game
news

Zach Wilson's Miami Plan: Handle Dolphins' 'Chaos,' Play Loose, Throw It Around

Jets QB 'Excited for the Challenge' of the Last Four Games of His Rookie Campaign
news

Jets WR-KR-PR Braxton Berrios: We Have to Bring It

Green & White's Return Units Could Help Set the Table vs. the Dolphins 
news

5 to Watch When Jets Head South for Their Rematch with Dolphins

RB Michael Carter, CB Michael Carter II Return to the Lineup to Do Battle at Hard Rock Stadium
news

Through 13 Games, Which Jets Player Has Surprised You the Most?

LT George Fant, LB Quincy Williams and RB Michael Carter Have Been Bright Spots for Green & White in 2021 Season
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 15 at Dolphins - Thursday

George Fant (Knee) DNP for the Second Consecutive Day
news

Jets Restore LB Noah Dawkins to Practice Squad

Linebacker Was Elevated for Week 7 and Week 8
news

Where Are They Now: Bob Scrabis

Catch Up with the the Former Quarterback from Penn State
news

Ryan Griffin Welcoming Back Fellow TEs to Jets' Practices

Injuries the Past Few Weeks Were Tough on the Offense but 'We Can Learn from It for Sure'
news

Jets La'Mical Perine: 'Whatever Comes, I'm Ready and Prepared'

Second-Year RB, Who Went to Same High School as LB C.J. Mosley, Ran Hard Against the Saints 
Advertising