Barrett and Blaylock Among Jets' Inactives





The New York Jets will miss cornerback David Barrett Sunday when they face off against Peyton Manning and the Indianapolis Colts. Barrett, who collected an interception in each of the past two games, did not practice Friday due to a thigh injury.

Head coach Eric Mangini decided to keep the same running back rotation as veteran Derrick Blaylock will not dress. In an effort to boost the run game, the Jets also have activated fullback James Hodgins. Hodgins, a 6'1", 275-pound fullback, signed with the club this past Tuesday.

A banged-up Colts squad will miss the services of two defensive backfield regulars in cornerback Nick Harper (ankle) and safety Bob Sanders (knee). Kicker Adam Vinatieri, who is battling a groin injury, will be replaced by Martin Gramatica.

New York Jets Inactives

#6 QB Kellen Clemens (3rd QB)

#23 RB Derrick Blaylock

#36 CB David Barrett

#56 LB Anthony Schlegel

#57 LB Ryan Riddle

#70 C Trey Teague

#83 TD Zachary Hilton