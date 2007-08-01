Baker: Ancient Mariner, 'Total Package' at TE

Jul 31, 2007 at 08:05 PM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

073107_baker_320.jpg

Chris Baker with ball in hands at camp practice

Chris Baker sounded a tad creaky in between Tuesday's training camp practices.

"Definitely I'm feeling ... not old, but older," the Jets tight end said. "You're always learning as you get older. Your body's different, you've got to work a bit harder. If you ever get to the point where you feel like you can do everything, you're losing a step because everybody else is always trying to get ahead.

"Looking around, there's only maybe three or four guys who've been on the team as long as I have, and only two guys on the team when I got here — Laveranues [Coles], Chad [Pennington] and Shaun Ellis. And Laveranues left for two years."

It's almost enough to make us think Baker is ready to accept a green and gold watch from the Jets and start relaxing on that 24-foot bow rider that he keeps bobbing in the waves behind his Long Island house. Almost.

But this grizzled veteran, all of 27 and in his sixth NFL season, has learned a few tricks over the years, and maybe a new one is to lull opponents into thinking he's about to take a nap. However, he's been a wakeup call for the offense with decent blocking as usual and several nice receptions so far this summer.

There was the first practice of camp Friday, when he snared a Pennington pass and turned upfield with safety Kerry Rhodes in his wake.

"Beating Hollywood — that's always fun," he said.

Then at the end of Tuesday morning's longest practice of camp to date, he helped the offense complete a rebound from its first-half lethargy to a rousing win over the defense in live goal line drills. On the second play by the first O against the first D, Pennington faked to Thomas Jones and tossed to Baker, who had gotten free in the end zone and made the snag helmet-high.

"Yeah, that was our first live goal line drill of camp," he said. "I didn't know it was coming at that point in practice. But we installed the goal line, so we figured the way Coach Mangini is, whenever we ran it, it was going to be live."

Baker capped his day with a pair of short TD receptions from Pennington in team drills in the early evening practice.

"That doesn't say too much about our offense," Baker said of the morning goal line success. "The defense kind of kicked us around earlier in practice. So we had a little chip on our shoulders from that."

Besides a chip, the Jets offense has some C-Bake it can turn to more and more if it so chooses.

"I hope so. We have a lot of plays in the playbook for each player," Baker said. "Hopefully, I can show a few more things I can do and open up a few more of those plays. I've just got to work and see what happens."

But Baker, who was actually an unrestricted free agent for two weeks in March before re-signing with the Green & White, has gotten the confidence of coordinator Brian Schottenheimer and Pennington, if last season's career highs in starts (14), receptions (31), yards (300) and touchdowns (four, matching 2004) are any indication.

"I've seen improvements in Chris ever since he was a rookie," Pennington said. "Every year he's gotten better. He came in as a strong run blocker. We knew he had good hands, but every year he's been able to hone those skills, really concentrate on the detail and try to put all those things together. He's got the total package."

And that came through last year even though Schottenheimer was installing his multiple bells and whistles and many players were swimming through camp and into the season.

Baker remembered that time a year ago even as he longs for a little boat time in the near future.

"I'd like to get to it at some point, maybe on our first day off," he said. "I'm going to get out there, relax, clear my head.

"But it's actually not that bad right now, knowing this offense. You're not swamped. It's not nearly as bad now that you know what's going on."

And Baker is ready to get out of his rocking chair and play whatever offensive role the Jets ask of him this season.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jets Nominated for 19 New York Emmy Awards

Internal Content Group Has Received 99 Nominations During the Last 6 Years

news

What Will Be the Jets' Most Intriguing Position Battle in Training Camp?

Tackle, Center, Linebacker Among Top Battles Entering Camp

news

LB Reset: After C.J. Mosley and Quincy Williams, Who Will Be the Third LB?

DC Jeff Ulbrich Says Group Is Among the Best in the NFL

news

Jets Fans Are Preparing to Bring Even More Noise in '23

QB Aaron Rodgers: 'To Be Part of Something Special Is What Keeps You Coming Back'

news

Jets, All-Pro DL Quinnen Williams Agree to Terms on Contract Extension

Chairman Woody Johnson: 'Quinnen is the Epitome of a Jet'

news

Jets-Sponsored Girls Flag Football Growing in Leaps and Bounds

Tri-State-Area League Began Its 3rd Season While 12-Team United Kingdom Venture Kicked Off Its 1st Season

news

Notebook | Out on the Edge, Jets' Carl Lawson Says 'There's Nothing I Can't Do'

In Two Shades of Green, QB Aaron Rodgers Kids Him: '58, Calm Down'

news

S Reset: 'Great Competition' Ahead for Jets in the Deep Middle

Jordan Whitehead-Fronted Safety Position Augmented by Trade for Chuck Clark, Signing of Adrian Amos

news

Joe Klecko's Patience Pays Off: Jets' Uber-DL Finally Gets His Ticket to Canton

NY Sack Exchange Member Got the Word from Another Fame-ous Joe, Namath

news

TE Reset: Tyler Conklin, C.J. Uzomah Looking to Add Another Dimension to Offense with Aaron Rodgers

Jeremy Ruckert Looking to Take the Next Step

news

Darrelle Revis: 'Island' Drove Hard on His Ride to Reach Hall of Fame

Shutdown Corner Is Humbled to Be First Primary Jet to Enter Canton on First Ballot

news

CB Reset: With Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed, Sky Isn't the Limit at Cornerback

Jets CB Coach on Nickel CB Michael Carter II: "He Can Do it All"

Advertising