Avery Williamson, Jets Defense 'Hungry' for Thursday Night Football

Williamson played against Lindsay and the Broncos his first year with the Green & White in a Jets 34-16 victory, which was QB Sam Darnold's first win at MetLife Stadium. Lindsay, who missed the last two games because of turf toe, had 61 yards on 12 carries (5.1 avg) in that game and Williamson led the defense with 9 tackles. Williamson's 120 tackles in 2018 led the Jets and he picked up where he left off after missing all of last season with a torn ACL. Williamson finished with 9 tackles against the Colts in his first start in more than a year.

"I feel like I did pretty solid," he said. "It wasn't a perfect game. I feel like I adjusted as the game went on, but the main thing is I want to clean up my tackling and my angles to the ball. I have to make sure I'm doing a good job of that because that was my first time tackling since last preseason, so it's been awhile. I just have to make sure I do that and just fly around and hit people."

Williamson, with smile that stretches from ear to ear, is ready to "go out there and do it again" under the bright lights.

"Everybody is watching, that's the biggest thing," he said. "That's the exciting part that it's a national game. There's going to be a lot of people tuned in especially with not a lot of sport going on. I'm super excited for it. I'm just excited to be back on the field, personally, but also being able to play in front of people all over the world. I'm super excited and ready to go out there and get a win."