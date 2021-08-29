As Roster Cutdown to 53 Nears, It's Decision Time for the Jets

On Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, the Jets have to get their roster down to 53 players. While an NFL roster is never final, Tuesday is a critical deadline for Jets GM Joe Douglas, HC Robert Saleh and their respective staffs.

Saleh told reporters Sunday: "There are a lot of spots that are close and I know Joe is grinding his butt off to find the fine line that determines which ones make it and which ones don't. As we go through this, these are the hardest parts, the whole hardest part of camp because you know these guys have put everything on the line and you just want them to be successful. There are a lot of discussions to be made between now and tomorrow."

During Friday night's preseason finale between the Jets and the Eagles, Douglas was interviewed in the third quarter of the WCBS-TV broadcast. In addition to studying his own roster, Douglas and company have to be prepared for 800-plus players around the league who are about to spring free.

"We've put in a lot of work over the last few weeks," Douglas said. "It's been great to have preseason ball and we've really got two draft classes to catch up on preseason tape. Our pro scouting staff, headed up by Chad Alexander (director, player personnel) and Greg Nejmeh (director, pro personnel), they've done a fantastic job of highlighting some quality guys for us to take a look at leading up to cuts."

Only Jacksonville has a higher priority than the Jets to claim players, but Saleh says the wire isn't a game of fantasy football. There is familiarity with the players who've spent OTAs, minicamps, training camp and two preseason games with the Green & White.