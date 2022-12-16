Are You Surprised the Jets Opened as a Home Underdog vs. the Lions?

Throughout the offseason, NewYorkJets.com reporters Eric Allen, Ethan Greenberg, Randy Lange, Caroline Hendershot and John Pullano will each give their predictions to a series of questions regarding this year's Jets.

Today's question: Are you surprised the Jets opened the week as a home underdog vs. the Lions?

EA: Yes. The Lions are hotter, having won 5 of 6 games. In that one defeat, Detroit probably had the better of the play against the Bills on Thanksgiving. After a 5-2 start, the Jets have lost 4 of 6by an average of 6 points. But the Lions are 0-3 against AFC East clubs and they're also 2-3 on the road. The Jets are 2-1 against the NFC North this season and they let one slip away in Minnesota. While Detroit has scored 25+ points in five consecutive games for the first time since 1954, QB Jared Goff has thrown for 2 TDs and 4 INTs outside of Detroit compared to 20 TDs and 3 INTs in the Motor City. We'll have to see the status of Jets DT Quinnen Williams and the Lions have an outstanding O-line, but I see the Jets defense rising to the challenge. On the other side of the ball, the Jets should produce against a Lions unit ranked in the bottom 3 in scoring and total and pass defense.