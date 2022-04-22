Are the Jets More Likely to Trade Up or Trade Down in the First Two Rounds of the NFL Draft?

EA: With Las Vegas in sight, Joe Douglas is holding all the cards. After moving up last April to draft Alijah Vera-Tucker last April, Joe D. has some queens and jacks that could become aces down the line. If Douglas keeps all four of his picks (No. 4, No. 10, No. 35 and No. 38), he expects those players to be "impact" performers for the Green & White. Douglas, who landed RB Michael Carter in the fourth round in 2021, said in a perfect world your first-, second- and third-round picks all would become starters. The Jets have five picks in the first three rounds and in a draft loaded with quality talent, the Jets could bring in a haul bigger or set themselves up with more capital in 2023. Will No. 10 or No. 38 come into play? Is there a team looking to get to 10 to get a QB? That No. 35 spot means you could get your top player on the board in Round 2 (the Jets did that last year with Elijah Moore) and still could move off No. 38 with a cluster in mind later in the second. If the Jets love a player who's dropping in the first, they could certainly jump back into the latter half of Round 1. But we've got a few days left until the proceedings commence, so let's see if the landscape at the table changes before then.