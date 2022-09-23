Are the Jets and Bengals Poised for Another High-Scoring Game?

RL: Based on the Bengals' last 130 minutes of football (including the 10-minute OT vs. Pittsburgh) and on the first 58 of the Jets' most recent 60 minutes, you might be inclined to say no, this game will not provide a profusion of points. It will be a close-to-the-vest fight to put just enough on the MetLife big board to go home with the victory. On the other hand, the Jets are feeling good in producing 31 points and 402 yards with their closing kick at Cleveland. Joe Flacco, in possibly his last start in a while, is tapping into the Green & White's improved skill-position talent more each outing. And the Bengals are searching deep within to find that offense that Jets DC Jeff Ulbrich says is "scary ... they just have so many weapons and the quarterback that can facilitate it all." So 31-30 at Cleveland plus 34-31 over the Bengals at MetLife last year, divide by two, and we have a 63-point game, aka a a high-scoring affair.

CH: Last year's matchup went down to the wire with a 34-31 victory for the Jets, and I think this year's matchup will be similar. Although the Bengals have fallen behind by 17-3 in each of their first two games, QB Joe Burrow threw for 338 yards against Pittsburgh and 199 yards against Dallas. With all of the offensive weapons the Bengals have and Burrow at the helm, I think it's just a matter of time before those plays start converting to scoring plays. The Jets are trending in that direction as well with QB Joe Flacco becoming the third Jet with 300+ passing yards in each of the team's first two games of a season. Not only did Flacco play well, but the rookies showed that they're ready to rise to the occasion. RB Breece Hall recorded his first receiving touchdown while WR Garrett Wilson scored two touchdowns ,including the game winner. I think both teams will find the end zone a lot this game and the winner will be whichever team makes the fewest mistakes.