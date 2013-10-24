Antonio Cromartie's Next Challenge: A.J. Green

While Rex and Antonio were full of praise for A.J., the Cincinnati wideout told the New York media during Wednesday's conference call that the 1-on-1 matchup will present challenges for both sides.

"He's a long corner," Green said of Cromartie. "He's a veteran corner. He's been around the league a long time, so I'm going to have to work him.

"Corners are going to get beat here and there," he added, "but I think he's one of the best in the league."

Sunday will be a chance for our two-time Pro Bowl corner to prove that he's "one of the best in the league," as it will be up to Cro and Co. to stop QB Andy Dalton from hooking up with his No. 1 option.

Accomplishing that goal begins with physicality at the line of scrimmage, Cromartie said, which "just knocks off a lot of timing with a quarterback and puts me in a better position also. That's something I try to look forward to and do my best of being that aggressive type of cornerback that I know I can be."