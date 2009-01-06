 Skip to main content
Advertising

An Emotional End to Jason Trusnik's Season

Jan 06, 2009 at 09:39 AM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

032608_trusnik_320.jpg


Jason Trusnik took the football off the field, brandishing it in both hands as if it were a baton and he were a Florida A&M drum major.

"It's something I'll never forget," Trusnik said of his first pro fumble recovery, which led to a short-lived 6-0 Jets lead over the Dolphins at the Meadowlands two Sundays ago. "Coming off the field, I was excited, and my teammates and everybody were just as excited and enjoying it with me."

He didn't do a victory lap or a planned celebration, but just the joy of Bryan Thomas' sack of Chad Pennington and his post-recovery excitement left him with an unusual feeling.

"You use so much emotion," he said. "I came off the field and I was like, 'Man, I'm a little winded.' That's something I'll never forget."

Trusnik had just come on the field for his first defensive play of the game, following David Bowens at the top of the second quarter as the two replaced David Harris, who left late in the first frame with an ankle injury. Thomas delayed his rush as part of a six-man blitz, then found a clear path to Pennington, executing only the second strip-sack of the former Jets QB all season. Trusnik was also in on the pressure party and pounced on the ball when it came loose.

Trusnik went back on for 16 more defensive snaps at his new ILB position, playing more in the loss to the Dolphins than he had in his previous six games combined. He couldn't have known Harris would have to leave with his second injury this season, but he was ready.

"I knew I was going to play special teams all week," he said. "But I make sure I know what I'm doing because you never know what's going to happen out there on the field. It just happened that David went down and I rotated in a little bit and just took advantage of my opportunity. I was able to come in and make some plays and hopefully finish the season well for myself."

As well-prepared and versatile as Trusnik has become — he's played teams, end in the sub rush, inside 'backer and outside 'backer — he admitted he wasn't ready for what came the day after the Jets' 24-17 loss, the decision that head coach Eric Mangini would be relieved of his command.

"I was actually, you know, a little shocked," he said of Mangini, who made Trusnik the only undrafted free agent he personally phoned immediately after the 2007 draft. "It's tough, with Eric bringing me in last year. I thought I had a bond with him. He's a real good guy. ... It's never an easy thing, whether it's one of your teammates or it's a coach, it's never easy. For a moment, there is some emotion behind it."

It's also not easy being the coaches or players left behind. Jets owner Woody Johnson and general manager Mike Tannenbaum are in the middle of a thorough coaching search, but because some of the candidates could continue in the playoffs for several more weeks, the identity of the new football boss and the direction his leadership will take remains unknown.

For a player such as Trusnik, will he fit into the new coach's scheme? Does he have the skill level, the body type, "the right stuff"?

Does he have the body of work to continue his Jets career? After all, Trusnik arrived as an undrafted free agent after his big-sacking career for Division III Ohio Northern. He spent half the season on the practice squad last year, played six games, then suffered a serious foot injury that landed him on IR and then this summer on PUP.

He finally got back into uniform for Game 8 at Buffalo, where he promptly turned in a key ST play, drawing a holding call on Bryan Scott to wipe out Brian Moorman's first-down fake-punt run.

If there are any concerns for his young NFL career, Trusnik has put them aside. He's going to continue to work out at the Atlantic Health Training Center, and he and his fiancée, Nicole, will be planning their April 4 wedding. At some point he'll get back home to Ohio to see his family.

And he'll take time to offer his heartfelt wishes to Mangini, although he doesn't suspect his first Jets coach will need them.

"I think the best is ahead for Eric," Trusnik said. "I've always said things work out the way they're supposed to and what's meant to be is meant to be. So things will work out for him and we'll take the next coach who comes along and we'll embrace him, we'll move on as a team and a unit, and we'll look forward to next year."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

What Are You Most Looking Forward to at Next Week's NFL Combine? 

Draft Prospects Will Be in Indianapolis starting Feb. 26
news

Quarterback Reset | Aaron Rodgers, Jets Offense Prepare for a '24 Restart

Hall of Famer-to-Be Is Set to Resume His Legendary NFL Career, but His Backup Has Yet to Be Determined
news

Where Are They Now: Ronald Blair

Catch Up with the Jets Legend from Appalachian State
news

Changed Landscape Awaits the Jets

NFL Scouting Combine Commences in Indianapolis on Feb. 29; Continuing 2024 Offseason Process
news

Special Teams Reset | A Strong Season Is in the Books, Big Personnel Decisions Lie Ahead

P Thomas Morstead, K Greg Zuerlein, Teams Leader Justin Hardee Can All Become Unrestricted Free Agents
news

Jets OL Carter Warren Began Slow, Picked Up Speed, Now Wants to 'Keep Rolling'

Started 5 Games, Including Last 3 at RT, and Has Plans for Full Offseason of Working on His Game at 1JD
news

Jets Mock Draft 4.0 | Which Top OT Does CBS Sports Have the Jets Selecting with the 10th Pick?

NFL.com's Chad Reuter Unveils First Three Round Mock Draft with the Green & White Picking a Safety
news

For Jets' Israel Abanikanda, a Rookie Season of Ups & Downs, Learning & Growth

Fifth-Round Rookie RB Took Strength, Gained Confidence from Breece Hall and His Mates in the RBs Room
news

Aside from Bryce Huff, What Is the Jets' Most Interesting In-House Free Agency Decision?

Free Agency Begins on March 13
news

Jets Release LB Maalik Hall

2023 Undrafted Free Agent Spent Last Season on Injured Reserve
news

Tight End Reset | After Career Year, Tyler Conklin Believes He Has Another Gear

Robert Saleh "Excited" About Jeremy Ruckert's Versatility and What He Can Do
news

Jets HC Robert Saleh on S Tony Adams: 'He's Going to Be a Fixture Here for a While'

Second-Year DB Says QB Aaron Rodgers 'Brought that Juice' Back to Late Season Practices
Advertising