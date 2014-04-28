All Signs Point to No. 8 for Michael Vick

But Vick has low-keyed the number issue since signing with the Jets, who already have a No. 7 in now second-year signalcaller Geno Smith. As Vick said on his conference call with team reporters in March, "Geno is going to wear No. 7. I'm changing my number." To which number? "It's undecided. Who knows? I'm going to come up with something within the next week."

He needed more than a week but apparently went back to the last number he wore before 7, from his grade school days in Virginia.

When players move, number intrigue often follows. There was the issue of what number WR Eric Decker, 87 in Denver, would wear. (He and Jeff Cumberland came to an agreement, with Decker getting No. 87 and Cumberland downshifting to 85.)

And RB Chris Johnson's number for his first season with the Green & White still remains unsettled. He wore 28 in his six seasons with the Titans, but Curtis Martin wore 28 for his eight full seasons with us, all the way into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and that number has been retired by the Jets.