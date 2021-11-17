Alijah Vera-Tucker: Ready for the Cold Weather, and the Dolphins

AVT came out of the gate in Week 1 at Carolina planted next to second-year tackle Mekhi Becton. Becton sustained a knee injury against the Panthers and has yet to return to the field.

"I see him every day getting rehab and training," AVT said. "Every day he talks about how excited he is to get back. I'm excited that he's excited. I can't wait to play next to him in consecutive games, we've only had one half together. It's going to be fun."

With Becton out, AVT, 22, is the "baby" on the Jets' offensive line. He's been playing with a group of veterans, next to T George Fant and C Connor McGovern, and with Greg Van Roten and Morgan Moses.

"It's been great, I got Fant and McGovern right next to me, GVR and Moses, who's been in the league for a minute [actually in his eighth season]," Vera-Tucker said. "I've been able to pick their brains, getting advice all the time. They've helped me slow it down and what to see on the line of scrimmage. It's been a great learning experience and I'm looking forward to more."

AVT's methodical approach in the run game has enabled him to handle most of the defensive tackles he's faced and also deal with stunts and blitzes. He has allowed only 4 sacks, according to Pro Football Focus, and seems to have a knack for dealing with a pair of rushers on the same play. He's also shown impressive agility for a big man when he gets outside and farther down the field.

"I think I've just been able to slow the game down a bit after Week 1," he said. "Going out there, the game was moving pretty fast. Now moving along through practice and playing a lot more games, I feel more comfortable out there. I'm doing my thing with the offensive line and rest of the team.

"One thing I learned very quickly in this league, especially in the run game, is that this game is definitely a game of inches. If hat placement or hand placement are not where they need to be it's going to be tough. The guys on the other side get paid, too. But I think I'm getting better every week."

Looking ahead to Sunday's visit from the Dolphins, AVT said that he's ready for Miami's aggressive defense.

"They bring a lot of guys up on the line and try to confuse you," he said. "We have to be on our toes, communication is the key. We should be all right."