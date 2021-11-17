Alijah Vera-Tucker: Ready for the Cold Weather, and the Dolphins

Jets’ Guard, Among Top-Rated Rookies, Eager for Mekhi Becton’s Return

Nov 17, 2021 at 09:57 AM
Bell_Jack_Headshot
Jack Bell

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

E_SZ3_601-avt-thumb

So, how does a West Coast guy handle his first blast of cold air as the winter creeps closer in North Jersey?

"Especially being from the West Coast, it's been different," Jets rookie left guard Alijah Vera-Tucker told team reporter Eric Allen and Leger Douzable on the new edition of "The Official Jets Podcast." "It's starting to get cold, so I had to buy me a little winter gear -- a black puffer jacket, New York-style.

"I want to say I'm ready for winter, but I've never lived in the cold and it's starting already. Not really snowing, but I got to get ready for it. I'll be good."

To say that the first-round draft pick (No. 14 overall) has been "good" would be an understatement of soaring proportions.

Since overcoming a pec injury in the preseason, Vera-Tucker has played in 100% of the snaps (612 total) on offense through the Jets' nine games so far in the 2021 NFL season and is among the highest-rated rookies at any position. With his on-the-field play and impeccable character he has proved the savvy of general manager Joe Douglas' decision to trade up from No. 23 to snap up the guy from the University of Southern California who was rated the top interior offensive lineman in the draft.

Like the rest of the Jets' impressive rookie class, and across the league, AVT (6-5, 308) has had to adapt to the speed of the game and now must contend with the 17-game NFL season, which is heating up just as the college season is winding down.

"My body is feeling good," he said. "I find the difference between the league and college is that I have more time to take care of my body, and I'm definitely doing that. It's sore after every game, but we're good.

"The rookie class really gels well together, we talk a lot outside of ball. It's important because you can't always be talking about ball, you have to get away. Another good thing is talking to the veterans. They're always helping us out. In terms of the future, we [rookies] know why the Jets drafted us -- because they think we're good players. And we think we're good players, too."

AVT came out of the gate in Week 1 at Carolina planted next to second-year tackle Mekhi Becton. Becton sustained a knee injury against the Panthers and has yet to return to the field.

"I see him every day getting rehab and training," AVT said. "Every day he talks about how excited he is to get back. I'm excited that he's excited. I can't wait to play next to him in consecutive games, we've only had one half together. It's going to be fun."

With Becton out, AVT, 22, is the "baby" on the Jets' offensive line. He's been playing with a group of veterans, next to T George Fant and C Connor McGovern, and with Greg Van Roten and Morgan Moses.

"It's been great, I got Fant and McGovern right next to me, GVR and Moses, who's been in the league for a minute [actually in his eighth season]," Vera-Tucker said. "I've been able to pick their brains, getting advice all the time. They've helped me slow it down and what to see on the line of scrimmage. It's been a great learning experience and I'm looking forward to more."

AVT's methodical approach in the run game has enabled him to handle most of the defensive tackles he's faced and also deal with stunts and blitzes. He has allowed only 4 sacks, according to Pro Football Focus, and seems to have a knack for dealing with a pair of rushers on the same play. He's also shown impressive agility for a big man when he gets outside and farther down the field.

"I think I've just been able to slow the game down a bit after Week 1," he said. "Going out there, the game was moving pretty fast. Now moving along through practice and playing a lot more games, I feel more comfortable out there. I'm doing my thing with the offensive line and rest of the team.

"One thing I learned very quickly in this league, especially in the run game, is that this game is definitely a game of inches. If hat placement or hand placement are not where they need to be it's going to be tough. The guys on the other side get paid, too. But I think I'm getting better every week."

Looking ahead to Sunday's visit from the Dolphins, AVT said that he's ready for Miami's aggressive defense.

"They bring a lot of guys up on the line and try to confuse you," he said. "We have to be on our toes, communication is the key. We should be all right."

While the chilly wind is starting to blow around One Jets Drive, fans of the Green & White have to have a warm feeling deep down watching Alijah Vera-Tucker grow and progress with each offensive snap.

Related Content

news

3 Things to Know | Jets vs. Dolphins

Joe Flacco to Start Against Miami; Tua Tagovailoa Will Start His First Game vs. Green & White
news

Jets QB Joe Flacco Will Start vs. Dolphins

Rookie Zach Wilson Will Be Limited at Practice; Mike White Returns to Backup Role
news

Ways to Watch and Listen | Jets vs. Dolphins

Broadcast and Stream Info for the Week 11 Home Game
news

Jarrad Davis: Feeling Better and Trying to Bring Jets Along for the Ride

UFA Linebacker Sees a Time When 'Things Will Really Start to Turn Around' for the Defense and the Team
news

Jets Sign TE Kenny Yeboah, CB Rachad Wildgoose to Active Roster

Green & White Place CB Brandin Echols on Injured Reserve; Sign LB Corey Thompson, WR Keelan Doss to Practice Squad
news

The Official Jets Podcast Recap | Reviewing the First Half of 2021, Alijah Vera-Tucker 1-on-1 & More

Hosts Eric Allen and Leger Douzable Talk to the Rookie Guard About His Growth During 2021
news

Damon 'Snacks' Harrison Ends His NFL Career, Which Began with Jets in 2012

'I'm Very Prepared,' Said Big DT, Who Had 193 Tackles, 34 Tackles for Loss/No Gain During Green & White Stay
news

First Look | Jets vs. Dolphins

Robert Saleh Gearing Up for Week 11 Against Brian Flores, Tua Tagovailoa & Co.
news

DL John Franklin-Myers Leads Jets' PFF Grades After 9 Games in the 2021 Season

Connor McGovern, Michael Carter, Corey Davis and George Fant Round Out Top 5
news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps in Loss to Bills?

Five on Offense; C.J. Mosley Logged Most Playing Time in Loss to Buffalo
news

Jets-Bills 3 Takeaways | Self-Inflicted Wounds Hinder Green & White in Loss

RB Michael Carter and WR Elijah Moore Provide Bright Spots as Mike White Struggles Against Elite Bills Defense
Advertising