RG Alijah Vera-Tucker Likes the Look & Feel of Jets' Revamped O-Line

It's been a second long road of a season and offseason for Vera-Tucker after he suffered his second midseason season-ending injury in two years. But while he wasn't committing to a definitive return to action from his Achilles tear suffered in Game 5 at Denver last season, he's optimistic for his return to the Jets' new and improved OL mix.

"I can tell you I'm feeling good. I'm getting a lot of strength back in my calf and my leg muscles," he said. "I'm feeling really good, definitely on pace for a good start to the season. It's going really well."

Also going well is AVT's present and future employment by the Green & White. General manager Joe Douglas said at the conclusion of the draft that, as much as it seemed like a formality for the extremely talented and versatile player, he let Vera-Tucker know that the Jets are picking up his fifth-year option.

"I was blessed for sure," Vera-Tucker said of the transaction. "I got to celebrate with my wife out here. And I appreciate everyone who's shown love to me in the past. It's another opportunity to be in that Jets uniform which I love to be in. I love playing for this organization. There's a lot of great guys on this team, and you feel a great energy, a great vibe. This is just another year to ball out with the guys and be grateful for it."