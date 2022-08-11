Alijah Vera-Tucker: Jets OL Must Move On Despite 'Devastating' Injury to Mekhi Becton

But there are also potential answers on the roster. At the moment, Chuma Edoga and fourth-round rookie Max Mitchell are lining up on the right side. And Edoga has a good track record as a Jet — 24 games, 12 starts, 755 offensive snaps in three Jets seasons — plus a few character references on the team.

"I think Chuma's very talented," DL Carl Lawson said Wednesday. "He has very long arms and quick feet."

"Chuma's two years in the offense now. He knows how it works," AVT said. "Max, we drafted him for a reason. They're good guys on and off the field, they want to work with us as an offense and a team."

But as Saleh reminded, the position is now open, and "the most important thing — no offense to anyone else on the team — is to protect the quarterback. So the person who's best prepared to protect the quarterback will be out there."

The next-man-up mantra is a device in every O-lineman's toolkit, as Vera-Tucker explained when it was suggested that maybe he and 2021 Pro Bowler Tomlinson could be the new driving force on the line.

"It's never really one guy who makes the whole line good," he said. "Everybody has to be in sync, everybody has to work together in order for it to be a good offensive line. Me and Laken, we have the same personality. We don't hear that kind of talk, 'two best guards.' We just put our heads down. On any offensive line, if all five aren't doing well, then nobody is doing well. That's kind of how it works."

And how it works with Becton is he'll have another season of rehabbing a knee injury. Meanwhile, the rest of the unit once again will not enter and exit a regular season with the same intact group that was envisioned to be the starting five from the start of camp. The last time that happened for the Jets was 2012 with the quintet of D'Brickashaw Ferguson, Matt Slauson, Nick Mangold, Brandon Moore and Austin Howard.