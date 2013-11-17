Against the Wind: Jets Fall to Bills 37-14

Also in the opening frame, Smith went down on a hard pressure from Marcell Dareus that put him on the Ralph Wilson turf for a few minutes.

Asked if that hard hit may have impacted Geno in the game, Rex said, "I'm not sure. I think that just knocked the wind out of him."

But the problem appeared to be Smith getting his own personal wind knocked out of him. He came off and Matt Simms came on for one play before returning.

After driving to the Jets 22, the Bills stalled and Dan Carpenter (a Jet for a week back in the summer, you may recall) came on for a 40-yard field goal with 12:44 left in the half toward that same end zone that Folk missed from a short while before.

On Buffalo's next drive into plus territory, the hosts again stalled and were about to pooch-punt on fourth-and-6 from the 38. But Leger Douzable jumped across the line for an offside. Manuel then kept on fourth-and-1 for a first down, and followed that with a mortar shot of a pass that T.J. Graham came back to catch in front of Milliner and run into the end zone for a 34-yard touchdown and a 10-0 lead with 4:13 left.

Two Jets offensive plays later, DT Kyle Williams blasted past LG Brian Winters and applied a blind-side strip-sack to Smith in the pocket that LB Manny Lawson pounced on at the 4. Two plays after that, FB Frank Summers took the quick handoff and muscled into the end zone. Bills, 17-0, with 3:19 to play.

Two more plays and Geno misfired down the middle with his first interception of the day, picked by S Jairus Byrd. That set up Carpenter for a 42-yard try, again into the gusts. But Carpenter dropped it over the bar. Bills 20-0 with 1:15 to go.

Not the first half, nor ultimately the game, that Rex, Geno and the Green & White had in mind.