After Stepping-Stone Season, Quinnen Williams Wants to Be Even Better

Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams increased his production in his second professional season, leading the team in both sacks (7) and tackles for loss/no gain (12). And although the jumps in stats was important, Williams recognized other areas he progressed in.

"I feel like I hit my goals that I wanted to hit," Williams said. "Going into last offseason, I told myself I wasn't going to make the same mistakes that I made my first year. I didn't want to be the player that I was my first year. I hit that goal and I wanted to say that I was on the right track for my career. I feel like this is the stepping stone for me to get better and better every year."

He added: "Going into next year, I want to have the same mentality and be even better. I want to get stronger this offseason and watch more film on different players that I've seen have success."

Following an adjusted diet and workout routine, Williams started 13 games and finished first among all Jets defensive linemen with 55 tackles and he led the entire defensive unit with 14 QB hits and 10 tackles for loss. He received Pro Bowl consideration and became one of the top interior players in the league, amassing 39 pressures according to Pro Football Focus.

"Going out there every day and putting my best foot forward," said Williams when asked about his goals. "Not making the same mistakes and not making as many mistakes that I made my rookie year. I wanted to go out there and play every single play 100 percent. Going into the offseason last year, that was one of my biggest things was getting in shape and changing my nutrition—I wanted to play every single play, whether it's first, second or third down, 100 percent to put our team and defense in a position to win…I'm really proud of myself because every single down, I played my best."

Williams now turns to his second offseason to prepare for year three, and says there are still more areas he wants to see improvements in, and he'll continue to be honest with himself.