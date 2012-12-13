After Practice, Edwards will Move to JTL

Dec 13, 2012 at 03:41 AM
E_c11i9699-allen-headshot
Eric Allen

Senior Reporter

After his first workout back with the Jets, Braylon Edwards will join us on "Jets Talk LIVE" Thursday afternoon. JTL, whose opening quarter is presented by Nissan, is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. EST.

Edwards, who was claimed off of waivers from the Seattle Seahawks on Monday, caught 88 regular season passes for 1,145 yards (16.4 avg) and 11 TDs with the Jets in 2009 and '10.  He added 15 postseason receptions for 320 yards and scored a pair of playoff TDs.

You can write in questions now and fan questions/comments — from CoveritLive, @nyjets and Facebook.com/Jets — will be integrated live.

You will be able to watch the show on the Jets App. Fans can download the New York Jets Official App to their smartphones by texting the word JETS to 51288 or by searching "Official New York Jets" on iTunes, Android Market or Blackberry App World. Download it from your mobile device here.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

