After Breakout Season, Alabama DT Quinnen Williams Is Speeding Towards a Top-Five Selection 

At this time last year, Quinnen Williams was nearly 25 pounds lighter and just hoping to earn a starting spot on Alabama's defensive front. Now, after checking in at 6'3" and 303 pounds at the NFL Combine, he's considered to be one of the nation's best interior linemen and is projected to be one of the top players taken in the 2019 NFL Draft.

"We talk about one-year starters. Well, at Alabama, that happens a lot because it takes a lot to get on the field at Alabama," said NFL Network's Charles Davis. "But once he [Williams] did, he took off from game one and wrecked things inside and can come off the edge at times, too. This guy's something else."

After his one year as a defensive tackle starter with the Crimson Tide, Williams came out of the 2018 season as the highest graded defender in all of college football, according to Pro Football Focus. He also received the Outland Trophy, given to the nation's top interior lineman.