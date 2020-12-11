Throughout the offseason, NewYorkJets.com reporters Eric Allen, Ethan Greenberg, Randy Lange and Olivia Landis will each give their predictions to a series of questions regarding this year's Jets.

Today's question: After a heartbreaking loss, what do you expect from the Jets against the Seahawks?

EA: The Jets are a prideful club and they've remained resilient in the most trying of times. Four of their past six contests have been one-possession losses and there is no sign of quit. Inside linebacker Neville Hewitt said this week on The Official Jets Podcast that, "Make the most of this opportunity because you never know what game, what day is going to be your last play. If you don't give it your all you're going to regret it." The effort is unquestionable and it will be there again come 1:05 Pacific time at Luden Field. While the Jets haven't won anywhere in 2020, they've had their best efforts at MetLife Stadium. In five road games, they've averaged 12.2 points and they haven't eclipsed 9 points in three of those contests. Conversely, they've yielded 31.2 points on average away from home and opponents have reached 34 points in three games. A fast start is imperative for a group that has faced this amount of adversity, and scoring on their opening possession for a seventh consecutive game — which would be a franchise record — would be huge for the Green & White. They are going to take Seattle's best punch after the Seahawks' disappointing home loss to the cross-town Giants and I'm very excited to watch Sam Darnold match up with NFL's 32nd-ranked pass defense plus interim defensive coordinator Frank Bush calling signals for a unit that must contend with Russell Wilson & Co.