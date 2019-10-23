Adam Gase: You Don't Have Time to Feel Sorry for Yourself

With one less day to prepare, the Jets are quickly turning the page to the Jaguars after their 33-0 loss to the Patriots on Monday Night Football.

"You don't have a lot of time to really feel sorry for yourself, feel sorry for anybody," head coach Adam Gase told reporters on a Tuesday conference call. "What we have to do, myself included, you have to come back in the next day, get the things corrected that you need to get corrected and you have to move on to the next game. You have to put a good plan together and we're on a short week and there's not a lot of time to sit there and hang your head and feel sorry for yourself.

"We have a lot of football left to play. We have to go on the road here for the next two weeks, we have to make sure that we have a good week at practice and put ourselves in position to try to go win a football game."

Eight days after QB Sam Darnold and the Green & White had their best offensive showing in 2019 in a win over the Cowboys, the second-year signal-caller had his worst performance as a pro in a shutout defeat. He competed 11-of-32 for a career-low 86 yards and turned the ball over a career-high five times (4 INT, 1 FUM) as the offense totaled 105 yards. The 22-year-old called Monday's performance one of his worst at any level, but Gase placed the blame on himself for not finding a successful formula this season.