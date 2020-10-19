Adam Gase: Players Are 'Frustrated,' 'Hurting' as Jets Fall to 0-6

None of the Jets' plans, desires and changeups seemed to work Sunday in their 24-0 loss to the Dolphins. And Head Coach Adam Gase detailed what went wrong, and what he and his staff tried to do to make it right.

"We didn't take advantage of anything at the beginning of the game," Gase said. "Offensively, we had some opportunities for some big plays and to get everybody jump-started, and we didn't get that done. The defense had some struggles, did a great job in the second half, but we couldn't get anything going offensively in the first half.

"In this locker room, these guys are good guys that work extremely hard. It's frustrating when you talk to them on Monday and you can tell they're hurting. They come in to work and do a good job and have high energy at practice. I feel the players are the ones who are trying to flip this thing, they're taking the lead on this. We've just got to keep grinding and find a way to fix these early mistakes to try and flip the game."

Their play at Hard Rock Stadium wasn't the kind of complementary football Gase has been preaching. The offense, with Joe Flacco at the controls again for rehabbing Sam Darnold (shoulder), got Breshad Perriman back in the offense but was under constant pressure (3 sacks, 10 QB hits by Dolphins defenders). The Jets had six punts and an interception in their first seven possessions, with five of them three-and-outs. They were 0-for-their-first-12 on third-down conversions before Flacco found Perriman for 22 yards on third-and-4 with 10½ minutes to play.

Defensively, things did go better in the second half (102 yards allowed to Miami) than the first (200 yards allowed). But in the first half the "D" yielded 66-, 65- and 48-yard touchdown drives in a five-drive span as the Green & White fell behind by halftime, 21-0.